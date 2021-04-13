In two games with plenty of runs, the Kittitas High School baseball team was able to split its doubleheader with River View Tuesday, and nab its first win of the year.
The win for the Coyotes (1-3) came in their second game, when they outhit and out-executed River View, 13-11 in four innings. Almost half of the Coyotes RBI came from third baseman and pitcher Michael Towner, who batted in five runs. Austyn Johnson also starred and went a perfect 3-for-3 with two runs batted in.
In the Coyotes first game they were on the other end of a high-scoring affair, dropping the game, 9-7 in seven innings. Pitcher and shortstop Blake Catlin was able to knock in two runs on a 2-for-3 effort, and the Coyotes finished errorless, but two runs by River View in the bottom of the sixth inning was enough to do them in.
Kittitas will take on Cle Elum-Roslyn this weekend at home in a doubleheader with its county rivals.