Tony Rios, Josh Rosbach, Kyle Littler and Jonathan Marin won their WIAA Track & Field Class 2B boys’ 4x100-meter relay championship with preliminary clarity.
The Kittitas Secondary senior and juniors sprinted to first atop the winner’s stand in a 45.04-second final — 11 hundredths of a second ahead of Coupeville (45.15) — May 28 at Eastern Washington University’s Roos Field in Cheney.
“We were coming to state with the fifth-fastest time behind a bunch of West Side schools, most notably Napavine,” said Marin, the anchor whose foursome helped lift the Coyote boys to 12th with 18 points. “We were expecting ourselves to get top three, but all that changed Friday in the preliminary race when we were racing No. 2 Kalama and No. 3 Coupeville. When we beat them, our hopes shifted: We PR’d with a 44.98 — second-fastest at the prelims — and Napavine had the fastest time, 44.71. As a team we all agreed that we can win state: We had one bad hand-off, so we knew we can scratch some time off there, and the rest was on us pushing ourselves.”
The preliminary time is instantly fifth in Kittitas Secondary boys’ history behind Owen Stevenson, Andrew Driver, Wesley Gibb and Devin Powers’ 44.14 set in 2017.
“In the Day 2 finals, we practiced our hand-offs before the opening ceremony: We needed good hand-offs all around,” Marin said. “At race time I couldn’t see anything due to the stands in the way, so I didn’t know what was happening until I saw Kyle running. I left when he stepped on his mark and got the baton, and suddenly Napavine was in our lane. I had to jump over Napavine’s anchor and lost some momentum but, after that, it was off to the races, winning with Coupeville right behind. We didn’t cheer because we didn’t know exactly what happened and we were sure we didn’t DQ, but we were cautious about it until we had our names announced as state champs. We didn’t PR, but we knew we would’ve.”
The 4x100 crown came after Rios, Rosbach, Littler and Marin’s Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West Sub-District title (45.79) May 10 at Highland High in Cowiche on the way to their EWAC crown (45.75) May 18 at Cle Elum-Roslyn High.
“It definitely was a little nerve-wracking, but it was super crazy to see all the teams and all the people competing against each other,” said Rosbach, who also came up 11th at 5 feet, 6 inches in the Class 2B high jump. “It was great to compete against people who weren’t in our league and, as someone who runs in the 4x100, it was crazy to win in front of all those people there, and a thrilling experience to beat some of the best teams there.”
Rios is a champion in his final Coyote spring after coming up 12th in the 2019 Class 2B 4x100 preliminaries with Anthony Wilson, David Sanchez and Isiah Clyde.
“I was thankful for having a state this year because the last two years were canceled,” Rios said. “Winning state was incredible overall, and my state experience couldn’t have been better. I’m grateful for all my coaches and teammates that made that happen.”