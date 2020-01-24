KITTITAS — It’s taken some time, but the Kittitas High School boys basketball team are finally seeing the results they’ve been waiting for.
With Kittitas losing a plethora of players from last season’s 3-peat squad along with its coach, the tedious start could be expected.
After losing six of its first 10 games, the Coyotes have won five straight with a non-league victory over Goldendale High School on Thursday at KHS, 77-62.
“We’re starting to come together,” said first year head coach Chet Weekes. “They’re starting to believe in each other.”
It was a convincing victory for the Coyotes (9-6, 6-2 EWAC) as its previous four wins weren’t as easy.
They defeated Liberty Christian on the road, 71-61, and then followed that with a road win over Mabton, 64-57. Then Kittitas defeated both DeSales and Columbia Burbank by five or less points.
“Now we’re on a five-game winning streak, so that’s pretty huge for us (after) starting off slow,” senior Justin Hudson said, who finished with 25 points along with seven assists and three steals.
In what he’s seen from this team over the past couple weeks, Hudson said they have been “really buying in at practice and getting good at the little things, like playing together and seeing where our teammates are going to be on the floor, helping each other out.”
“Feels good to see them do little things that we’ve been working on all season,” Weekes said. “They’re starting to do things correctly. Our press, we’re getting turnovers in it. … Exciting to see the kids have success and they’re starting to believe in what we’re doing.”
Kittitas was pleased to have sophomore Blake Catlin return after he missed the first couple weeks of the season because of an injury he suffered from football.
He’s thrived in the backcourt with Hudson. Since returning, Catlin has notched five 20-point plus performances, including a high of 28 in Kittitas’ win over Liberty Christian on Jan. 11.
On Thursday, Catlin scored 20 points in the win and added three assists.
“It’s really cool, they’re starting to get together and getting in sync with each other,” Weekes said. “It’s huge for our season going forward.”
Said Hudson: “He’s a sophomore but he was part of the team last year. We do click a little bit, we find each other, he runs and I see him run down the court and try and get each other the ball as much as possible.”
Catlin scored six points in the opening quarter versus Goldendale but didn’t see much action in the second because of foul trouble as Kittitas went into the half leading 32-26. But he and Hudson came out strong in the third as the duo scored 15 of the team’s 26 points and the Coyotes extend their lead 58-41.
But who also has emerged for Kittitas is Cody VanDorn. The 6-foot-4 junior has been a stalwart in the paint this season as he’s posted three double-doubles and has been a rebound (or point) shy of a few more.
On Thursday, he tallied 10 points, seven rebounds, and a few blocked shots.
“Every day, every day,” Weekes said on how much VanDorn's progressed this season. “And it’s great because when Blake and Justin are driving, he’s a big threat on the backside. He’s great on the boards.”
Kittitas currently sits third in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference behind White Swan (11-5, 7-1 EWAC) and Walla Walla Valley Academy (11-3, 7-1 EWAC).
The Coyotes face Rearden this Saturday and then will head to White Swan on Tuesday. Then on Thursday, Kittitas hosts WWVA.
“Just playing together, trusting our teammates and trusting what our new coach has to say,” Hudson said of what’s going to be key down the stretch. “I think that’s really what’s going to take us all the way.”