With two minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Kittitas High School boys basketball team led by a mere two points. KHS sophomore guard Blake Catlin knocked down a 3, and DeSales’ forward Bobby Holtzinger answered with a 3 of his own.
This was the feeling throughout all four quarters Saturday evening as KHS pulled off a close victory over DeSales, 70-66.
The game opened up with a fast-paced first quarter. Both KHS and DeSales wasted no time putting up points, scoring on nearly every possession. The teams tied four times throughout the quarter, never allowing more than a four-point deficit and ultimately ending the quarter with a 19-19 tie.
Going into the second, the post players from both sides got right to work hitting layups from underneath. Neither team seemed to be able to find an advantage over the other as a slew of shooting fouls from both sides kept the score tied. With about three minutes left, DeSales’ guard Jack Lesko found the basket from behind the 3-point line, only to have KHS point guard Justin Hudson put 3 up on the following possession.
KHS went into the half leading 34-31.
The Coyotes started off the second half by extending their lead to five, the largest lead either team had seen up to that point. They weren’t able to capitalize on the lead as DeSales’ wing Andrew Lyford put away two consecutive 3-pointers, allowing DeSales to once again tie everything up.
In the final two minutes of the game the deficit had been reduced to two points for DeSales following back-to-back threes from both teams. That would be the last time DeSales put any points on the board as the Coyote defense stepped up.
KHS boys head coach Chet Weekes said it can be frustrating to go through such a grind of a game. He said the boys played well but as a coach, he’s always wanting them to play better as a unit.
“Every game is a close game,” Weekes said. “You have to go in with that mentality. As soon as you overlook somebody bad things can happen.”
Weekes said that as a young team, the Coyotes are still learning how to play together.
Stats: Justin Hudson, 27 points, four assists; Jaymeson Walters, 13 points, 11 rebounds; Catlin, 23 points, six rebounds.