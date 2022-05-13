The Kittitas Secondary boys’ and girls’ track and field teams led their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West Sub-District fields of six, May 10 at Highland High School in Cowiche.
Josiah Contreras-Skindzier and the Coyote boys came out on top with 252 points ahead of Goldendale (111), Granger (87) and Cle Elum-Roslyn (72) as Alisha McIrvin and the Coyote girls (129) led Cle Elum-Roslyn (121) and Granger (87).
Contreras-Skindzier, a junior, won the boys’ 110-meter hurdles in 18.54 seconds, the 300 hurdles in a personal-record 45.11 and the pole vault with a PR of 11 feet, 6 inches.
Brody Stewart went first in the boys’ 400 dash (PR, 56.38), Tony Rios, Josh Rosbach, Kyle Littler and Jonathan Marin aced the 400 relay (45.79), Stewart, Edgar Sanchez, Marin and Rios took the 1,600 relay (3:52.99), Rosbach cleared the high jump (5-8), Anthony Wilson claimed the long jump (19-4.5) and Owen Stickney carried the triple jump (38-3).
On the girls’ side, McIrvin, a senior, won the 100 hurdles (18.13) and the 300 hurdles (52.02) and helped Paige Danielle, Yari Solorzano and Gabby Santos to first in the 400 relay (54.03).
Santos finished first in the 100 dash (13.98), Sydney Bare went the distance in the 800 run (2:57.75) and the pole vault (PR, 7), and Kayliana Blackmore set the bar in the high jump (PR, 4-8).
For the Cle Elum-Roslyn girls, Jessica Copp, Loreydy Santiago, Mia Vroman and Isabelle Martin picked up the 1,600 relay (5:15.17).
Next for Kittitas and Cle Elum-Roslyn is the EWAC Championship scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Cle Elum.