The Kittitas Secondary track and field boys led the pack at their very own K-Valley Rally April 15.
The Coyotes (178 points) won seven events, outclassing Goldendale (88) and Highland (66) in their 10-team field while the Kittitas girls (81) were the best in four for second of 12 behind Brewster (87) of the Central Washington League.
Kyle Littler, a junior, led the 100 meter dash in 12.35 seconds and Josh Rosbach (12.36), also a junior, crossed the finish line with him before Highland sophomore Cayden Hakala (12.51).
Josiah Contreras-Skindzier, a junior, was first in the 110 hurdles (19.19) ahead of Riverside Christian junior Blake Bazaldua (19.52).
Tony Rios (a senior), Rosbach, Littler and junior Jonathan Marin (47.70) sprinted to the top in the 400 relay against Brewster’s league rival Bridgeport (51.28), and sophomore Brody Stewart, junior Nathan Varnum, Marin and Rios (3:50.81) went the distance in the 1,600 relay against Brewster (3:59.84).
Rosbach — in a 5-foot-8-inch personal record — reached the top in the high jump as junior Owen Stickney (5-4) and senior Nick Patteson (5) leapt to respective second and third.
Contreras-Skindzier (10 feet) cleared the pole vault as Varnum (9-6) and Rios (PR, 8-6) got up to second and third, and Contreras-Skindzier (36 feet, 3.5 inches) also took the triple jump as Stickney (36-1) and junior Brendon Trudell (PR, 35-10) covered second and third.
On the girls’ side, junior Gabby Santos (PR, 13.81) paced the 100 dash ahead of Almira/Coulee Hartline junior Kaylee Wodtka (14.44).
Alisha McIrvin (20.67), a senior, claimed the 100 hurdles ahead of Almira/Coulee Hartline junior Chloe Jensen (21.21) and set the high jump (4-4) over Lake Roosevelt sophomore Carly Neddo (3-10).
Juniors Blaire Nunley (PR, 7 feet) and Sydney Bare (PR, 6-6) rose to first and second in the pole vault against Highland senior Laura Steingas (5-2).
Next for the Coyotes is the second Eastern Washington Athletic Conference meet scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at River View High School in Finley.
Littler (11.9 in the 100 meter-dash) ranks first among EWAC boys, as do Contreras-Skindzier (48.36 in the 300 hurdles and 10-6 in the pole vault), Rios, Rosbach, Trudell and Marin (46.41 in the 400 relay), Varnum, Marin, Stewart and Rios (3:50.52 in the 1,600 relay), Stickney (5-8 in the high jump) and senior Anthony Wilson (19-8 in the long jump).
Nunley (7) leads the girls' pole vault.
K-VALLEY RALLY
April 15 at Kittitas Secondary
BOYS
Team scores
1. Kittitas 178; 2. Goldendale 88; 3. Highland 66; 4. Bridgeport 65; 5. Brewster 61; 6. Manson 49; 7. Riverside Christian 41; 8. Mabton 39; 9. White Swan 36; 10. Yakama Nation Tribal 11
100-meter dash
1. Kyle Littler, Kittitas,12.35; 2. Josh Rosbach, Kittitas, 12.36; 3. Cayden Hakala, Highland, 12.51; 4.Anthony Wilson, Kittitas, 12.64; 5. Tyrel Tonseth, Bridgeport, 12.73
200-meter dash
1. Tyrel Tonseth, Bridgeport, 25.30; 9. Jesse Rios, Kittitas, 27.64 (PR); 10. Adrian Gallegos, Kittitas, 27.68 (PR); 13. Mylez Downey, Kittitas, 28.72
400-meter dash
1. Jamison England, Manson, 57.30; 2. Dawson Smith, Manson, 58.06; 3. Stephen Pittman, Goldendale, 58.81; 4. Francisco Duran, Brewster, 59.83; 5. Liam Peterson, Kittitas, 59.87 (PR); 9. Jordan Martin, Kittitas, 1:05.91 (PR); 10. Stephen Graham, Kittitas, 1:08.27 (PR)
800-meter run
1. Alden Williams, Goldendale, 2:08.19; 8. Edgar Sanchez, Kittitas, 2:23.34 (PR); 9. Jordan Martin, Kittitas, 2:30.70
1,600-meter run
1. Alden Williams, Goldendale, 4:46.86; 2. Juan David Martinez, Brewster, 5:00.90; 3. Isaac Call, Goldendale, 5:01.46; 4. Nathan Varnum, Kittitas, 5:11 (PR); 5. Alexis Cortez, Brewster, 5:13.30; 10. Stephen Graham, Kittitas, 5:41.95 (PR)
110-meter hurdles
1. Josiah Contreras-Skindzier, Kittitas, 19.19; 2. Blake Bazaldua, Riverside Christian, 19.52; 3, Nick Patteson, Kittitas, 19.82; 4. Edgar Lopez-Casillas, Bridgeport, 20.41; 5. Jason Gomez, Mabton, 20.60; 8. Julian Vastenhouw, Kittitas, 22.71 (PR)
300-meter hurdles
1. Blake Bazaldua, Riverside Christian, 47.95; 2. Josiah Contreras-Skindzier, Kittitas, 48.36 (PR); 3. Nick Patteson, Kittitas, 49.69 (PR); 4. Jackson Fry, Riverside Christian, 49.98; 5. Edgar Lopez-Casillas, Bridgeport, 53.98
400-meter relay
1. Kittitas (Tony Rios, Josh Rosbach, Kyle Littler, Jonathan Marin) 47.70; 2. Bridgeport 51.28; 3. Goldendale 51.43; 4. Mabton 52.14; 5. Highland 54.11
1,600-meter relay
1. Kittitas (Brody Stewart, Nathan Varnum, Jonathan Marin, Tony Rios) 3:50.81; 2. Brewster 3:59.84; 3. Highland 4:03.61; 4. Manson 4:06.29; 5. Mabton 5:37.48
Shot Put
1. Cort Gebbers, Brewster, 42-2; 7. Kyle Littler, Kittitas, 32-7; 11. Josh Lee, Kittitas, 30-8.5; 18. Yahir Zamora, Kittitas, 27-2.5
Discus
1. Christopher Hernandez, Bridgeport, 116-9.5; 2. Cort Gebbers, Brewster, 115-1.75; 3. Casen Doubravsky, Goldendale, 92-6.25; 4. Brendon Trudell, Kittitas, 86-8.75 (PR); 5. Bryce Mogan, Manson, 86-2; 14. Tommy Sheeley, Kittitas, 74-11.25; 27. Mylez Downey. Kittitas, 40-6.5
Javelin
1. Steven Verwey, White Swan, 133-4.75; 2. Jose Perez, Kittitas, 127-10.5; 3. Jackson Fry, Riverside Christian, 119-6; 4. Tommy Sheeley, Kittitas, 117-3; 5. Travis Arbuckle, Yakama Nation Tribal, 115-9; 9. Josh Lee, Kittitas, 96-11.5
High jump
1. Josh Rosbach, Kittitas, 5-8 (PR); 2. Owen Stickney, Kittitas, 5-4; 3. Nick Patteson, Kittitas, 5; 4. Cayden Hakala, Highland, 5; 5. Jeremy Wolfe, Goldendale, 4-10
Pole vault
1. Josiah Contreras-Skindzier, Kittitas, 10; 2. Nathan Varnum, Kittitas, 9-6; 3. Tony Rios, Kittitas, 8-6 (PR); 4. Anthony Hauck, Goldendale, 8; 5. Storey Woodbury, Goldendale, 7-6
Long jump
1. Cayden Hakala, Highland, 19-3.5; 7. Anthony Wilson, Kittitas, 17-3.5; 10. Adrian Gallegos, Kittitas, 16-4.5 (PR); 11. Edgar Sanchez, Kittitas, 15-8
Triple jump
1. Josiah Contreras-Skindzier, Kittitas, 36-3.5; 2. Owen Stickney, Kittitas, 36-1; 3. Brendon Trudell, Kittitas, 35-10 (PR); 4. Drake Morris, Bridgeport, 35; 5. Stephen Pittman, Goldendale, 35
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Brewster 87; 2.Kittitas 81; 3. Bridgeport 70; 4. Highland 68; 5. Goldendale 63; 6. White Swan 55; 7. Almira/Coulee Hartline 34; 8. Lake Roosevelt 31; 9. Manson 27; 10. Riverside Christian 24; 11. Moses Lake Christian Academy 19; 12. Mabton 10
100-meter dash
1. Gabby Santos, Kittitas, 13.81 (PR); 2. Kaylee Wodtka, Almira/Coulee Hartline, 14.44; 3. Graeson Mobley, Goldendale, 14.55; 9. Dakota Rivera, Kittitas, 15.43
200-meter dash
1. Jennifer Farias, Bridgeport, 30.09; 7. Dakota Rivera, Kittitas, 31.74 (PR); 8. Paige Danielle, Kittitas, 31.81 (PR); 10. Courtney Patteson, Kittitas, 32.15
800-meter run
1. Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, 2:38.55; 2. Sydney Bare, Kittitas, 2:53.6 (PR); 3. Julianna Bell, Riverside Christian, 2:57.74; 4. Virginia Yelechchin, White Swan, 2:58.74; 5. Stacey Mata, Mabton, 3:10.84
1,600-meter run
1. Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, 5:49.78; 2. Virginia Yelechchin, White Swan, 6:37.08; 3. Blaire Nunley, Kittitas, 6:43.22; 4. Sofia Sanchez, White Swan, 7:00.46; 5. Kara Pulsifer, Brewster, 7:12.34
100-meter hurdles
1. Alisha McIrvin, Kittitas, 20.67; 2. Chloe Jensen, Almira/Coulee Hartline, 21.21; 3. Victoria Contreras, Brewster, 21.69; 4. Rosa Hernandez, Bridgeport, 22.69; 5. Charlotte Matulovich, Goldendale, 23.17
400-meter relay
1. Bridgeport 57.66; 2. Kittitas (Paige Danielle, Alisa McIrvin, Yari Solorzano, Gabby Santos) 58.13; 3. Goldendale 59.01; 4. Riverside Christian 1:00.16; 5. Lake Roosevelt 1:02.85
Shot Put
1. Keegan Wolfsberger, White Swan, 34-7; 12. Yari Solorzano, Kittitas, 25-.75 (PR); 17. Courtney Patteson, Kittitas, 21-2.75; 18. Mattea Best, Kittitas, 20-7
Discus
1. Nevaeh Roman, Highland, 87-6.5; 7. Emma Whitaker, Kittitas, 71-5 (PR); 20. Mattea Best, Kittitas, 50-2 (PR)
Javelin
1. Keegan Wolfsberger, White Swan, 89-9; 8. Kayliana Blackmore, Kittitas, 63-2.75 (PR); 10. Aliya Kulm, Kittitas, 61-5.5 (PR)
High jump
1. Alisha McIrvin, Kittitas, 4-4; 2. Carly Neddo, Lake Roosevelt, 3-10; 3. Victoria Contreras, Brewster, 3-10
Pole vault
1. Blaire Nunley, Kittitas, 7 (PR); 2. Sydney Bare, Kittitas, 6-6 (PR); 3. Laura Steingas, Highland, 5-2; 4. Alissa Conroy, Goldendale, 5-2
Long jump
1. Laura Steingas, Highland, 14-10; 2. Emma Olson, Goldendale, 14-3.25; 3. Nessa Jones, Highland, 14-1.5; 4. Kayliana Blackmore, Kittitas, 13-10 (PR); 5. Kaylee Wodtka, Almira/Coulee Hartline, 13-9.25; 10. Aliya Kulm, Kittitas, 11-11.25 (PR)