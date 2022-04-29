The Kittitas Secondary boys’ track and field team could not be bested in the second Eastern Washington Athletic Conference East meet Tuesday at River View High School in Finley.
The Coyote boys won all five of their dual meets against Dayton-Waitsburg (113-4), Granger (97-34), River View (70-65), 98-33 Walla Walla Valley (98-33) and White Swan (102-14).
Jonathan Marin, a junior, sprinted to first in the 100-meter dash in 12.17 seconds as juniors Kyle Littler (12.2) and Josh Rosbach (12.36) came second and third.
Nathan Varnum, also a junior, won the 1,600 run (5:18.27) ahead of Granger junior Orlando Isiordia (5:25.54).
Senior Tony Rios, Rosbach, Littler and Marin won the 400 relay (45.82) over Granger (48.01), and sophomore Brody Stewart, Varnum, Marin and Rios won the 1,600 (3:53.36) ahead of Granger ‘A’ team (4:06.23).
Owen Stickney, a junior, took the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches, and senior Anthony Wilson (5-6) and Rosbach (5-6) followed.
On the girls’ side, sophomore Emma Whitaker won the shot put (PR, 28-5) as junior Yari Solorzano (27-5) was second, and Whitaker also took the discus (PR, 76-5) past Granger junior Isabel Martinez (70-11).
Next for Kittitas is the 28-team Undeberg Invitational scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Lind-Ritzville High School.
The boys’ 400 relay of Rios, Rosbach, Littler and Main (45.82) ranks third in Class 2B behind Napavine (44.74) and Kalama (45.2), and the girls’ 400 relay team of sophomore Paige Danielle, senior Alisha McIrvin, Solorzano and junior Gabby Santos (54.64) is fifth behind Okanogan (52.76), River View (52.84), St. George’s (53.07) and Kalama (53.67).
EWAC EAST LEAGUE MEET 2
Tuesday at River View High School, in Finley
BOYS
Dual meet scores
Kittitas 113, Dayton-Waitsburg 4; Kittitas 97, Granger 34; Kittitas 70, River View 65; Kittitas 98, Walla Walla Valley 33; Kittitas 102, White Swan 14
100-meter dash
1. Jonathan Marin, Kittitas, 12.17; 2. Kyle Littler, Kittitas, 12.2; 3. Josh Rosbach, Kittitas, 12.36; 4. Anthuan Beltran, River View, 12.37; 5. Anthony Wilson, Kittitas, 12.42; 7. Tony Rios, Kittitas, 12.48; 24. Mylez Downey, Kittitas, 13.78
200-meter dash
1. Chris Villa, Granger, 24.85; 2. Anthuan Beltran, River View, 25.1; 3. Anthony Wilson, Kittitas, 25.57 (PR); 6. Jonathan Marin, Kittitas, 26.45 (PR); 8. Brendon Trudell, Kittitas, 26.64 (PR); 20. Jesse Rios, Kittitas, 28.24; 21. Mylez Downey, Kittitas, 28.74
800-meter run
1. Orlando Isiordia, Granger, 2:20.7; 2. Edgar Sanchez, Kittitas, 2:21.4 (PR); 3. Nathan Varnum, Kittitas, 2:24.39 (PR); 9. Stephen Graham, Kittitas, 2:39.21
1,600-meter run
1. Nathan Varnum, Kittitas, 5:18.27; 2. Orlando Isiordia, Granger, 5:25.54; 3. Andrew Soltero, Walla Walla Valley, 5:29.49; 6. Stephen Graham, Kittitas, 6:00.53
110-meter hurdles
1. Cody Brown, River View, 17.85; 2. Tim Goforth, River View, 18.7; 3. Josiah Contreras-Skindzier, Kittitas, 18.91 (PR); 4. Nick Patteson, Kittitas, 19.7 (PR); 5. Taylor McNall, Walla Walla Valley, 21.96
300-meter hurdles
1. Austin Eckhart, River View, 46.84; 2. Josiah Contreras-Skindzier, Kittitas, 47.22 (PR); 3. Nick Patteson, Kittitas, 49.74
400-meter relay
1. Kittitas (Tony Rios, Josh Rosbach, Kyle Littler, Jonathan Marion) 45.82; 2. Granger 48.01; 3. River View 48.41
1,600-meter relay
1. Kittitas (Brody Stewart, Nathan Varnum, Jonathan Marin, Tony Rios) 3:53.36; 2. Granger A 4:06.23; 3. Granger B 4:08.03
Shot put
1. Tim Goforth, River View, 39; 2. Jackson Kolasinski, River View, 37-9; 3. Gonzi Schimpf, Walla Walla Valley, 33-8.5; 4. Anthony Chavez, River View, 33-7; 5. Kyle Littler, Kittitas, 33; 6. Josh Lee, Kittitas, 32-2.5 (PR); 13. Yahir Zamora, Kittitas, 27-10
Discus
1. Cody Brown, River View, 124-6; 2. Jackson Kolasinski, River View, 105-9; 3. Brendon Trudell, Kittitas, 99-5 (PR); 11. Jose Perez, Kittitas, 76-3 (PR); 12. Tommy Sheeley, Kittitas, 76
Javelin
1. Steven Verwey, White Swan, 127; 2. Gonzi Schimpf, Walla Walla Valley, 126; 3. Tommy Sheeley, Kittitas, 123 (PR); 4. Josh Rosbach, Kittitas, 120 (PR); 5. Jose Perez, Kittitas, 118; 10. Josh Lee, Kittitas, 104; 13. Yahir Zamora, Kittitas, 93
High jump
1. Owen Stickney, Kittitas, 5-8; 2. Anthony Wilson, Kittitas, 5-6; 3. Josh Rosbach, Kittitas, 5-6; 6. Brody Stewart, Kittitas, 5
Long jump
1. Cody Bush, River View, 18-7.75; 2. Anthony Wilson, Kittitas, 18; 3. Kyle Littler, Kittitas, 17-6.5; 4. Roger Valdez, White Swan, 17-1; 5. Jesse Rios, Kittitas, 16-8.5 (PR); 8. Edgar Sanchez, Kittitas, 15-11.25; 22. Jordan Martin, Kittitas, 12-7 (PR); 23. Mylez Downey, Kittitas, 12-5 (PR)
Triple jump
1. Cody Bush, River View, 39-4; 2. Owen Stickney, Kittitas, 37-7; 3. Josiah Contreras-Skindzier, Kittitas, 35-7.5; 4. Brendon Trudell, Kittitas, 35; 5. Seth Huxel, Walla Walla Valley, 33-5
GIRLS
Dual meet scores
Kittitas 74, Dayton-Waitsburg 16; Kittitas 61, Granger 46; Kittitas 53, Walla Walla Valley 52; Kittitas 61, White Swan 26; River View 85, Kittitas 34
100-meter dash
1. Marina Jimenez, River View, 13.68; 2. Gabby Santos, Kittitas, 13.84; 3. Aliyah Malone, River View, 13.87; 10. Dakota Rivera, Kittitas, 15.54
200-meter dash
1. Marina Jimenez, River View, 29.07; 2. Kadyen Anderson, River View, 29.85; 3. Mireya Carrasco, Granger, 30.49; 4. Kimberly Madrigal, Granger, 31.88; 5. Dakota Rivera, Kittitas, 32.58
800-meter run
1. Skyln Munson, River View, 2:39.67; 2. Sydney Bare, Kittitas, 2:58.67; 3. Andrea Sanchez, Granger, 3:13.41
100-meter hurdles
1. Makiah Stepper, Walla Walla Valley, 17.56; 2. Alisha McIrvin, Kittitas, 18.8; 3. Britney Meza, Granger, 19.99
400-meter relay
1. River View 53.28; 2. Kittitas (Paige Danielle, Alisha McIrvin, Yari Solorzano, Gabby Santos) 54.64; 3. Walla Walla Valley 1:03.12
Shot put
1. Emma Whitaker, Kittitas, 28-5 (PR); 2. Yari Solorzano, Kittitas, 27-5 (PR); 3. Ruby Trujillo, White Swan, 25-2; 7. Courtney Patteson, Kittitas, 22-5.5; 12. Mattea Best, Kittitas, 20-1
Discus
1. Emma Whitaker, Kittitas, 76-5 (PR); 2. Isabel Martinez, Granger, 70-11; 3. Alexis Lopez, River View, 67-3; 14. Mattea Best, Kittitas, 44-4
Javelin
1. Skyln Munson, River View, 115; 7. Dakota Rivera, Kittitas, 63 (PR); 9. Aliya Kulm, Kittitas, 59; 11. Emma Whitaker, Kittitas, 56 (PR); 13. Kayliana Blackmore, Kittitas, 53; T-18. Mattea Best, Kittitas, 44
High jump
1. Aliyah Malone, River View, 4-10; 2. Alisha McIrvin, Kittitas, 4-4; 3. Skyln Munson, River View, 4-4
Long jump
1. Makiah Stepper, Walla Walla Valley, 15-4; 2. Haylee Brown, River View, 13-8.5; 3. Britney Meza, Granger, 13-1.5; 4. Kayliana Blackmore, Kittitas, 13-1.5; 5. Karly Lozier, River View, 12-3.5; 6. Sydney Bare, Kittitas, 12-1.25 (PR); 9. Aliya Kulm, Kittitas, 11
Triple jump
1. Makiah Stepper, Walla Walla Valley, 31-8.5; 2. Haylee Brown, River View, 28-8.5; 3. Karly Lozier, River View, 26-8.5; 4. Abcde Rogers, 26-3; 5. Aliya Kulm, Kittitas, 25-7.5 (PR); 7. Blaire Nunley, Kittitas, 22-5 (PR)