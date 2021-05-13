After finishing first and second in the EWAC West division during the abbreviated baseball season, Kittitas High School and Cle Elum-Roslyn High School swept the first-team all-league selections, with the division-winning Coyotes earning six first-teamers and the Warriors earning four.
On top of that, Caleb Bogart of Cle Elum-Roslyn and Blake Catlin of Kittitas earned Player of the Year honors in the EWAC West, along with first-team selections.
Alongside Catlin for the Coyotes on the first-team are Gabe Carlson, Dawson Gilson, Conner Coles, Hunter Smith, and Michael Towner. Alongside Bogart for the Warriors are Joel Kelly, Max Dearing, and Jake Kelly.
Cle Elum-Roslyn also had three players earn second-team honors and honorable mention, with Conner Hilberg and Cole Singer finishing on the second-team and Carson Razee earning honorable mention. For the Coyotes, Austyn Johnson was second-team all-league, and Colby Morris was honorable mention.
Rounding out the postseason honors for Kittitas was head coach Eric Sorensen, who was named Coach of the Year in the EWAC West after leading his team to the district championship game and a second-place finish in the EWAC tournament.