The Kittitas County Board of Commissioners asks the citizens of Kittitas County to join in celebrating Francisco Ayala and his Mat Classic XXXIV Class 2A 152-pound championship on March 15.
Ayala, the Central Washington Athletic Conference Heavy Wrestler of the Year, completed his prep career with a 94-11 record after winning eight tournaments including the nationally-recognized Gut Check, the CWAC Championships and the Region 4 crown this winter.
“Francisco Ayala is a senior at Ellensburg High School and a valued leader of their wrestling team,” Tuesday’s proclamation adopted and signed by Chairman Cory Wright, Vice Chairman Brett Wachsmith and Commissioner Laura Osiadacz read. “He is an athlete known by his coaches for his dedication to the sport of wrestling along with his sense of humor, hard work, technique and pure talent on the mat.”
Ayala qualified for the 2019 United World Wrestling U-15 Nationals, represented the United States and took a silver medalist in Budapest, Hungary, before becoming a 2022 Folkstyle All-American in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and going 9-1 at the Junior National Duals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He’s Ellensburg High’s first state wrestling champion since 2012 and its eighth since 1974 after going second in Class 2A at 145 as a junior in 2022 and second in Class 2A at 132 as a freshman in 2020.
“Now, therefore, be it resolved: The Board of County Commissioners asks the citizens of Kittitas County to join them in celebrating and honoring Francisco Ayala and his state championship wrestling title for the 2A 152-pound weight class by proclaiming March 15, 2023, as ‘Francisco Ayala Day’ in Kittitas County,” the proclamation continued.