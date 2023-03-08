Francisco Ayala

Francisco Ayala, center, became Ellensburg High School wrestling’s first state champion since 2012 and its eighth since 1974 at Mat Classic XXXIV Feb. 18 at the Tacoma Dome.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

The Kittitas County Board of Commissioners asks the citizens of Kittitas County to join in celebrating Francisco Ayala and his Mat Classic XXXIV Class 2A 152-pound championship on March 15.

Ayala, the Central Washington Athletic Conference Heavy Wrestler of the Year, completed his prep career with a 94-11 record after winning eight tournaments including the nationally-recognized Gut Check, the CWAC Championships and the Region 4 crown this winter.


