Though she’s finished over a dozen marathons, Karissa Wilson said there was something different about crossing the finishing line of the Tulsa Ironman Triathlon on May 23.
When the Cle Elum-Roslyn PE teacher finally got around to her phone, she was greeted by 87 new messages from friends, family, and parents of students who had been following her progress all day.
Through 2.4 miles of swimming through brown water, 112 miles of biking through hard rain, and a full marathon’s worth of running to close it out, Wilson was never alone.
“It was overwhelming, you feel absolutely raw, both physically and emotionally,” Wilson said. “And at that point, it’s been a really long day. It was overwhelming.”
Wilson had never finished a full Ironman Triathlon, but after an injury forced her to call one off during the biking portion a few years ago, she was determined to finish. Especially since her husband, Tom, had already done a few himself.
“My husband has done a couple, so I get a little competitive,” Wilson said. “You know, if he could do it, I could do it, too. I love the idea of a new challenge, I like that there’s different components to it.”
With a strong baseline of fitness already as a runner, Wilson trained for eight months on the biking and swim portions of the triathlon, with neither being particularly strong interests for her before.
But inspired by the new challenge, Wilson grew to love the biking and swimming communities in Kittitas County, especially at the city pool, where she and her husband had been training before work almost every day.
“We live in a really cool place where there’s a lot of active people, and doing three components you can be involved in more than just one area,” Wilson said.
And it wasn’t just at home, Wilson found a new community while challenging herself in Tulsa, where she said you couldn’t run into someone without them offering encouragement.
“There’s this spirit of camaraderie and everyone wants everyone to do well,” she said.
Eight months, many miles and hard work later, Wilson accomplished what she set out to do, and is looking for more.
Though the weather hardly cooperated, and the 2.4 mile swim was particularly difficult for everyone, Wilson is already looking into doing another Ironman Triathlon in Mexico, where, hopefully, the water and skies are clear.
“If you’re going to do something you might as well do it big,” Wilson said. “Why do a sprint triathlon, when you could sign up for an Ironman? Gotta jump in.”