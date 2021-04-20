Even through a shortened season, the Kittitas High School football team had several players honored on the All-EWAC lists, with one first-teamer and eight second-team selections.
Two Coyotes were honored on both sides of the ball, with Mac Stewart earning their lone first-team nod on the offensive line and also a second-team selection on the defensive line. Joining Stewart on the second-team defensive line was Tommy Sheely.
Electric punt returner and playmaker Josh Rosbach was also honored on both sides of the ball, earning second-team honors as a wideout and defensive back.
Filling out the Kittitas selections on offense were second-team tailback Tony Rios and second-team quarterback Wyatt Kulm. On defense, Austyn Johnson and Kyle Littler were the Coyotes other two honorees as second-team linebackers.