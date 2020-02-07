KITTITAS – The Kittitas High School girls basketball team played a dominant game Thursday evening, raining down 3s and playing an aggressive full-court defense that Lyle/Wishram High School (LWK) just couldn’t keep up with.
After a physical four quarters, the Coyotes came out on top, 58-35.
Head coach Joe Mohn said the plan was to play a physical full-court defense to give the girls a chance to pressure LWK into giving up the ball.
He said things got ugly at times as one would expect with such an aggressive defensive strategy.
“I thought the physicality and aggression we played with was really good to see,” Mohn said.
Mohn said the Coyotes played well offensively, being able to execute some of the things they’ve been working on in practice. He said the girls did a great job getting points on the board, with shots raining in from multiple players.
“I was proud of them,” Mohn said. “I hope we can carry that energy going into our league tournament.”
Junior point guard Amelia Mohn was one of the top scorers of the game. She ended up with 13 points after hitting three 3-pointers and a few inside shots. She said she had been struggling to hit 3s throughout the middle of the season, but with more practice, she's regained some of her confidence.
“She’s done an outstanding job all season handling the ball for us and playing defense for us,” Joe Mohn said. “She tends to always be in the right spot defensively.”
Amelia Mohn said she thought she played OK, but could have been a little more aggressive. Overall, she thought her team played well as a unit.
Eighth-grader Reyse Phillips scored 11 points along with nine rebounds. Eighth-grader Brooke Ravet notched 10 rebounds and eight points. Senior Kyra Rupp scored nine points, senior Grace Allphin corralled 10 rebounds and junior Samantha Graham grabbed seven.
The EWAC league tournament takes place in Granger Saturday. Kittitas (10-10, 4-9 EWAC) will play Columbia Burbank (18-2, 12-0 EWAC).