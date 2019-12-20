KITTITAS – Anytime there was a sliver of momentum for the Kittitas High School girls basketball team, Mabton High School promptly ended it.
Trailing for much of the game, Kittitas cut the gap to 43-35 early in the fourth quarter. It was the smallest margin since midway through the second.
But Mabton knocked down one of its many 3s in the game and scored four more points to lead by 15. The Coyotes could never recover.
Kittitas fell 56-47 on Friday night at KHS gymnasium.
It was the second consecutive loss for the Coyotes (4-2) after losing to Tri-Cities Prep last Friday.
Kittitas was led by senior Kyra Rupp who scored 20 points on the night. Amelia Mohn notched 11 with a couple of 3s. Sophomore Hannah Moore scored 10.
Mabton (4-2) had three players in double figures and hit nine 3-pointers — three each from Kassandra Hernandez (12 points) and Karina Garzon (12 points).
Mabton led 20-10 midway through the second quarter. Rupp kept Kittitas close, scoring its next eight points with six in the paint and the other two on a pair of free throws, 22-18.
Kittitas struggled in the final minutes of the first half with Mabton’s full-court press turning over the ball twice that led to points. Mabton scored three consecutive buckets to lead 32-18 into the half.
Kittitas trailed by nine heading into the final quarter and with points from Rupp and Mohn, the deficit was trimmed to eight. Mohn scored in the paint and was fouled, and on her miss, Kittitas corralled the rebound and Rupp hit a mid-range jumper in the corner.
Kittitas quickly fell behind 11-2 after Mabton’s 11-0 run. Kittitas, however, cut the lead to 12-8 early in the second quarter with four points alone from Mohn.
NEXT UP
Kittitas heads to Dayton/Waitsburg High School for a 6.p.m. tip-off today.