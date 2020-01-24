KITTITAS — Despite having three seniors with four fouls each, Kittitas High School girls basketball coach Joe Mohn showed his trust in them as the Coyotes trailed eight with seven minutes remaining.
Not only was he looking for them to put points on the board, but make stops on the defensive end.
Kittitas did just that, holding Goldendale to three points in the fourth quarter for a non-league 39-31 win on Thursday at KHS.
“They finished the game out and played tough defense doing it," Mohn said regarding Amelia Mohn, Kyra Rupp and Grace Allphin. “I think they deserve a lot of credit. Coming in defending hard even with a lot of fouls and just playing smart, together team defense.”
After Goldendale (3-12) made an opening 3 to start the fourth quarter, Kittitas held them to 0-of-12 the rest of the way along with forcing four turnovers.
But what also helped the Coyotes (8-7) was their myriad of trips to the free-throw line. Kittitas knocked down 9-of-21 in the fourth alone.
Sophomore Hannah Moore started the run with her 3 from the wing, and then made 1-of-2 from the line to trail 31-27.
Amelia Mohn made both her freebies to tie the game 32-32 with 1:43 remaining. And after Rupp made one free throw, Moore hit a floater on the next possession to give the Coyotes a five-point cushion.
“Hannah Moore really hit some clutch shots down in the end,” Joe Mohn said. “Amelia stayed aggressive, got to the rim as much as she needed to. Didn’t make all her free throws but some that mattered. Kyra just really competed tonight and provided what we needed on both sides of the floor.”
Rupp led the Coyotes with 16 points and eight rebounds. Amelia Mohn added 11 points and Moore finished with eight along with seven rebounds.
Kittitas regained the lead early in the second quarter after eighth-grader Brooke Ravet knocked down a triple, 15-13. But the Coyotes kept sending Goldendale and it made all six including an additional basket to cap an 8-0 spurt.
Kittitas went into halftime trailing 21-17.
It was the Coyotes’ fourth win by three or less points.
“I just told the girls in the locker room that close games like that, that you come out on top of consistently speaks to a lot of heart and commitment to each other, and just a willingness to play and compete and not back down,” Joe Mohn said.
NEXT UP
Kittitas heads to Reardan Saturday.