The Kitties High School girls basketball team couldn’t find its stride Saturday afternoon against the DeSales’ High School Fighting Irish. KHS fell 34-21 to the Irish, unable to put up any real fight until the final quarter of the game.
The Coyotes struggled to get points on the board throughout the first quarter. They lost their foothold after back-to-back 3 pointers from DeSales’ post Morgan Thomas and point guard Maddie Wahl.
DeSales kept its foot on the gas, scoring six unanswered points in the second quarter. The Coyotes attempted to shoot from the outside a handful of times but just couldn’t seem to sink any shots. By the end of the quarter they had managed only a single point on a free throw.
KHS girls basketball head coach Joe Mohn said that they had planned to combat DeSales’ 2-3 zone defense by taking shots from the outside. He said the girls had been shooting efficiently in practice during the week but it didn’t seem to translate onto the court come game time.
“It was one of those nights where shots just don’t go in,” Mohn said. “So we have to make adjustments. We made the right adjustments, but we made them too late.”
The Fighting Irish showed no signs of slowing in the third, scoring on most of their drives. They continued to put up points, widening the gap until they had achieved a 27-point lead, 32-5.
In the final minutes of the game, the Coyotes stepped up their game and began to put up some serious numbers. KHS point guard Amelia Mohn came out strong, draining two consecutive 3-point shots out of the gate. The KHS girls showed a great defensive effort, holding DeSales to only two additional points for the duration of the game.
Mohn said that on top of the struggle to hit their shots, the girls had a tough time rebounding. He said that they need to work on that aspect of their game if they plan to keep taking those kind of shots.
The KHS Coyotes are set to go up against the Columbia High School Coyotes Tuesday. Coach Mohn said they are a tough opponent, but KHS has a good game plan and are up to the challenge.