TACOMA – Tonasket’s already jumped out to 40-point lead (104.5 points) on its way to another 1B/2B team championship after Day 1 of the Mat Classic XXXII Friday morning at the Tacoma Dome.
But the four-man Kittitas contingent has all four guys alive. Coyote sophomore Tony Rios (120 pounds) and junior Paul Jones (170) stayed on track in the championship bracket. Both won two matches and advanced to the semifinals for a shot at wrestling for a state championship on Saturday.
Jonathan Jones (113) lost to Malachi Taylor of Chinook in his opener, then won by fall staying alive in the consolation bracket, two matches away from wrestling for third place. Anthony Michel (145) lost to Clay Jeanneret of Chewelah by fall 5:15 in in his opener, then won his consolation match. Like Jones, Michel has a chance to come through the wrestle-backs to reach the podium where the top eight places are recognized.
“Mistakes were made, but the main thing is that all four are still alive and wrestling,” Coyotes coach Connor Treat said. “I’m optimistic all four will place.”
Rios (34-1), pinned Dre Jackson of Wilbur in 1:16 in his tournament opener, then followed up with another fall, besting Darin of Sedenius of Darrington at 1:36 in the quarterfinals to advance. Rios placed fourth a year ago as a freshman and has lost just one match this season in the 2B Region 2 championship. He’s wrestling a man possessed, Treat said.
“He likes to do whatever it takes to win, doing Tony stuff,” Treat said. “He looks like a freak, some of his moves I’ve never seen before. Actually, I think getting beat was the best thing that could happen to him, because he’s a pit bull in attack mode.”
Jones made the podium last year as a sophomore, placing sixth. He’s set his sights higher, but he’ll face a huge test in the semifinals going against two-time state champion Kaden Krouse of Jenkins (Chewelah). No. 5 Jones won his first two matches by technical fall and major decision, respectively.
“He’s wrestling well and scoring big,” Treat said. “We’ll see how it goes against Krouse.”
Rios will face Owen Prince of Tekoa in his 120-pound semifinal match and Jones will go against the two-time state champion Krouse in one of the 170-pound semifinals.
Action starts in the Tacoma Dome at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.