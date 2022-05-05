The Kittitas Secondary and Cle Elum-Roslyn softball teams are primed for an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West top-two doubleheader a 3 p.m. Friday in Cle Elum, and, to get ready, the Coyotes won their third and fourth games in a row Wednesday in Kittitas.
Kittitas gave up a single hit in a 16-1, four-inning opener against Class 1A Wahluke and two in the 16-2 five-inning closer.
“They don't worry about it and we don't either,” said Coyotes coach Nate Phillips of his side’s quick wins this spring. “Our focus has been on getting better and improving daily.”
Hannah Moore batted 2-4 for Kittitas (16-2 overall, 6-0 EWAC West) in the first go-round for three runs and another batted in, Reyse Phillips went 3-3, scored twice and drove in two, Elysa Nash came up 2-3 for a trip home and two runners driven in, and Arianna Hillebrand reached base once on the way to three scores and an RBI.
In the late game, Moore (2-4) scored and brought in three, Rillee Huber (2-3) tripled, got home twice and plated two, Phillips (2-3) tripled, reached home three times and drove in two, Nash (2-2) tripled, scored four times and drove in two, and Carli Gay (3-4) tripled, scored and freed five.
Nash also struck out seven in the second tilt, Phillips fanned six in relief from the fourth inning onward, and Arianna Hillebrand caught for both as Wahluke fell to 4-12.
Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-8, 2-0), a winner of three of its last four, split its home doubleheader with No. 18 Napavine April 30 before the Warriors’ home back-to-back with White Swan was canceled Tuesday.
The EWAC Tournament, scheduled to include the top four West and East teams, begins May 17 at the four higher seeds. The semifinals and championship game are set for May 20 at Kiwanis Park & Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.
KITTITAS 16, WAHLUKE 1 (4 innings)
Wednesday at Kittitas Secondary
WAH 1 0 0 0 – 1 1 2
KIT 5 2 4 5 – 16 10 0
BATTING – Kittitas: Hannah Moore 2-4, 3 R, RBI; Reyse Phillips 3-3, 2 R, 2 RBI; Elysa Nash 2-3, R, 2 RBI; Arianna Hillebrand 1-1, 3 R, RBI. PITCHING – Kittitas battery: Rillee Huber, Reyse Phillips (4) and Stephanie Nevius.
KITTITAS 16, WAHLUKE 2 (5 innings)
Wednesday at Kittitas Secondary
WAH 0 0 0 2 0 – 2 2 3
KIT 4 7 2 3 x – 16 12 3
BATTING – Kittitas: Hannah Moore 2-4, R, 3 RBI; Rillee Huber 2-3, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Reyse Phillips 2-3, 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Elysa Nash 2-2, 3B, 4 R, 2 RBI; Carli Gay 3-4, R, 3B, 5 RBI. PITCHING – Kittitas battery: Elysa Nash (7 K), (4) Reyse Phillips (6 K) and Arianna Hillebrand.