KITTITAS — For Kittitas High School softball, returning to the 2B state tournament isn’t often talked about — it’s an expectation.
Making it to state for 14 out of the past 15 years under head coach Nate Phillips will do that.
“Our goal is to be there, our kids know that,” Phillips said. “I don’t think it really has to be said, it’s one step at a time, taking care of business.”
Kittitas made its deepest run in Philips’ 17-year tenure last season with reaching the semifinals before losing its next two games. The Coyotes faced two perennial squads in Pe Ell/ Willapa Valley and Northwest Christian high schools and were outscored 25-1.
There was a stretch from 2010-13 that Kittitas didn’t win a single game at state, but the last three years Kittitas has been involved in taut matchups with a 14-10 loss to Ocosta in 2017, an 11-7 extra-innings loss to in 2018 to Adna, and then a walk-off 8-7 win versus Toutle Lake in 2019.
“The last (three) years they’ve played some pretty fantastic fastpitch on Friday evenings,” Phillips said. “… That’s where they want to be, they want to be playing Friday night trying to make that semifinal game. Really the biggest thing is going out and putting your best foot forward and competing to the team you are regardless of who you’re playing.”
The Coyotes are optimistic about what they return for the 2020 season. And it’s not going to be easy to replace six seniors which include catcher and power hitter Payton Hyatt who pulverized three home runs in state last season.
Phillip mentioned how fortunate he’s been at KHS with who’s behind the dish, and now with Hyatt gone, it looks as senior Autumn Miller, who batted .486 last season with 32 runs scored, 20 RBIs and stole 19 bases, should slide into that role seamlessly.
“(Miller) can step in behind the plate and automatically take care of business and is excited because that’s what her primary position is to be a catcher,” Phillips said. “She’s always gone and done whatever we asked.”
Senior Tory Coates returns at third base coming off a junior season where she batted .486 with 40 runs scored, 36 RBIs, three home runs and 16 stolen bases.
“We got a rocket in third with Tory Coates who’s been there since her freshman year,” Phillips said. “Does some pretty amazing things.”
Juniors Cassidy Gay and Natalia Benevides are expected to have their roles substantially increased as the two combined only logged 37 at-bats as sophomores. With center field no longer being occupied by Lainey Allemand, Benevides will fill that void. And with Jazzy Prior and Piper Williams graduated, Gay will be at first base.
Sophomore Harley Allemand contributed at the plate last season with 17 hits in 43 at-bats and brought in 19 runs. Phillips said the team is evaluating where she’s going to be placed in the field.
Sophomore Hannah Moore only had eight at-bats in 2019, but with Miller moving to catcher, Moore will be at shortstop.
“I think the kids have put in a lot of time and work that have been there,” Phillips said. “I’m anticipating them being able to come in, fill in and they’re ready to go.”
Phillips said there aren’t many positions to be replaced other than second base that Madigan Webster occupied. She’ll be tough to replace in many ways because of her speed, slap hitting and her ability to play anywhere defensively.
On the mound, senior Grace Allphin returns as Kittitas’ ace. In 2019, she went 9-2 in 74 innings pitched. She yielded 32 earned runs, walked 18 and struck out 59. Along with her, Phillips said Gay and Harley Allemand should see innings.
Allphin also batted .524 last season in 84 at-bats. She had 44 hits and 19 stolen bases.
Kittitas opens its season at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 in a doubleheader at home versus Liberty Christian.