Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Powered by a strong offensive attack in both games of a doubleheader, the Kittitas High School softball team swept Tri-Cities Prep Wednesday afternoon, 18-15, and 13-12.

Coyotes’ Hannah Moore (four RBI) and Rillee Huber (five RBI) accounted for half of KHS’ scoring in the first game, and playing down to the wire in the second game, Moore starred again and scored on a passed ball to secure the sweep.

The Coyotes will take on county rival Cle Elum-Roslyn this weekend in a doubleheader looking for another sweep.

Game 1 box score

TCP 250 026 0 — 15-9-2

KHS 281 241 X — 18-13-3

Rivas, Diaz (3), Hiett (5) and Monero

Nash and Hillebrand

Highlights

Natalia Benevides 4-for-5, three runs, two RBI. Hannah Moore 3-for-5, two runs, four RBI. Rillee Huber 2-for-5 run, five RBI, grand slam. Faith Benson 1-for-2, one run, RBI.

Game 2 box score

TCP 000 007 5 — 12-10-6

KHS 401 005 3 — 13-6-4

Valencia, Rivas (1) and Hiett

Huber and Nevius, Miller (5)

Highlights

Natalia Benevides 2-for-5, three runs, HR. Hannah Moore 2-for-5, three runs, game-winning run. Cassidy Gay four BB, two runs.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.