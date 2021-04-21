Powered by a strong offensive attack in both games of a doubleheader, the Kittitas High School softball team swept Tri-Cities Prep Wednesday afternoon, 18-15, and 13-12.
Coyotes’ Hannah Moore (four RBI) and Rillee Huber (five RBI) accounted for half of KHS’ scoring in the first game, and playing down to the wire in the second game, Moore starred again and scored on a passed ball to secure the sweep.
The Coyotes will take on county rival Cle Elum-Roslyn this weekend in a doubleheader looking for another sweep.
Rivas, Diaz (3), Hiett (5) and Monero
Natalia Benevides 4-for-5, three runs, two RBI. Hannah Moore 3-for-5, two runs, four RBI. Rillee Huber 2-for-5 run, five RBI, grand slam. Faith Benson 1-for-2, one run, RBI.
Valencia, Rivas (1) and Hiett
Huber and Nevius, Miller (5)
Natalia Benevides 2-for-5, three runs, HR. Hannah Moore 2-for-5, three runs, game-winning run. Cassidy Gay four BB, two runs.