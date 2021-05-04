Hoping to secure its place in postseason, the Kittitas High School softball team split its doubleheader with Mabton on Saturday, 14-4, and 12-7, to put itself in good position heading into its final doubleheader against Cle Elum-Roslyn High School on Tuesday.
The first game on Saturday, a 14-4 loss, saw the Coyotes (7-6, 7-3 EWAC) struggle with errors, giving up seven runs in the first two innings and then seven more in the final two to lose in five.
The second game was much cleaner, with just three errors but a barrage of hits helping the Coyotes put 12 runs across the plate on 14 hits. Rillee Huber and Shakina Miller both knocked in two RBI to pace KHS.
The Coyotes have just one doubleheader left in the regular season against county rival Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-2, 5-1 EWAC).
Coyotes baseball wins division
With the west division title already locked up, Kittitas’ baseball team won by forfeit against White Swan this weekend and will play Columbia Burbank this Tuesday in the district semifinals.
(MHS) M. Simpson and J. Simpson
(KHS) Nash and Hillebrand
Hannah Moore 2-for-3, two SB. Stephanie Nevins two-run HR. Rillee Huber 3-for-3, two runs, four SB.
(MHS) M. Simpson and J. Simpson
Rillee Huber 2-for-4, two runs, two RBI, 2B. Hannah Moore 2-for-4, three runs, RBI, SB. Shakina Miller 2-for-3, two runs, two RBI, 2B. Elysa Nash 3-for-5, run, RBI, 3B. Hillebrand 2-for-4, run.