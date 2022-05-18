Support Local Journalism


The top-seed West champion Kittitas Secondary softball team (18-3 overall) ran away with a 19-2 four-inning Eastern Washington Athletic Conference quarterfinal home win against eighth-seeded Dayton/Waitsburg (6-16) Tuesday while sixth-seed River View (16-5) upset third-seeded host Cle Elum-Roslyn (11-10).

Cle Elum-Roslyn is scheduled to take on seventh-seed Granger (3-17-1) in a loser-out consolation quarterfinal at 2 p.m. Friday at Kiwanis Park & Gateway Sports Complex Field C in Yakima before Kittitas sees fifth-seed Goldendale (7-12) in the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Field A.

The Cle Elum-Roslyn/Granger winner will face the Goldendale/Kittitas loser in the consolation semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday on Field C before the Goldendale/Kittitas winner takes on the River View/second seed Warden semifinal winner in the championship, from which both teams qualify for May 27’s Class 2B regionals, at 8 p.m. on Field C.

Kittitas buries opponents by an average of 15-5 per game this spring while Cle Elum-Roslyn outscores rivals 12-10.

KITTITAS 19, DAYTON/WAITSBURG 2

Tuesday at Kittitas Secondary

DWA 1 0 0 1 – 2 1 8

KIT 6 6 0 7 – 19 16 2

BATTING – Kittitas: Reyse Phillips 3-4, 3 R, 2 RBI; Rillee Huber 1-2, 2B, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB; Carli Gay 2-3, 2B, 3 R, RBI; Shakina Miller 4-4, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI; Arianna Hillebrand 3-4, 2B, 3 R, RBI. PITCHING – Kittitas battery: Reyse Phillips and Shakina Miller.

