...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Blowing dust can be expected, especially near any bare or
recently plowed fields. Travelers should use caution and
prepare for possible visibility reductions. Tree limbs could
be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Kittitas softball wins, Cle Elum-Roslyn falls in Eastern Washington Athletic Conference quarterfinals
The top-seed West champion Kittitas Secondary softball team (18-3 overall) ran away with a 19-2 four-inning Eastern Washington Athletic Conference quarterfinal home win against eighth-seeded Dayton/Waitsburg (6-16) Tuesday while sixth-seed River View (16-5) upset third-seeded host Cle Elum-Roslyn (11-10).
Cle Elum-Roslyn is scheduled to take on seventh-seed Granger (3-17-1) in a loser-out consolation quarterfinal at 2 p.m. Friday at Kiwanis Park & Gateway Sports Complex Field C in Yakima before Kittitas sees fifth-seed Goldendale (7-12) in the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Field A.
The Cle Elum-Roslyn/Granger winner will face the Goldendale/Kittitas loser in the consolation semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday on Field C before the Goldendale/Kittitas winner takes on the River View/second seed Warden semifinal winner in the championship, from which both teams qualify for May 27’s Class 2B regionals, at 8 p.m. on Field C.
Kittitas buries opponents by an average of 15-5 per game this spring while Cle Elum-Roslyn outscores rivals 12-10.