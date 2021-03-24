The Coyotes weren’t ready to go home.
Playing in Kittitas for likely the final time this season, the Kittitas High School volleyball team swept Dayton-Waitsburg (25-18, 25-19, 25-12) in the EWAC District Tournament quarterfinals Tuesday night.
“They represented really well tonight,” KHS head coach Joe Mohn said. “They were all outstanding at different moments in the game. I was just really proud of them and it was fun to watch.”
The win ensures the Coyotes (10-3) will play two more games, with the next being a battle with No. 1 seed Walla Walla Valley Academy Wednesday in the semifinals.
The Coyotes came out strong, dominating Dayton’s serve-receive and taking advantage of errors. But when the tables turned early in the second set, Kittitas needed to reevaluate its plan.
“They had some different serves that caught us off guard, they were a little unpredictable,” Mohn said. “They built some momentum off of some of our errors. I loved the way our girls responded, even through our middle getting injured, they persevered and finished the game off strong.”
The Coyotes went on to win the second and third set fairly easily, and with the season winding down, and a chance at the league title at play, Mohn and his team are just happy to have put together a successful season and played for each other.
“We just really enjoyed being with each other and competing this season,” Mohn said. “Practices were a lot of fun, just being in the gym and finding some normalcy together and then competing through the games and having a season was just a bonus to cap that off. Whatever happens now, this was a successful season.”
Amelia Mohn 24 assists, 10 digs, 2 aces
Allison McCune 8 kills, 7 digs
Courtney Coates 7 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace
Sydney Lael 4 digs, 1 ace
Ava Smith 5 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace
Dane Gokey 3 aces, 4 kills, 1 dig
Natalia benevides 11digs, 1 ace