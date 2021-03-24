Support Local Journalism


Kittitas High School volleyball celebrates a point in its sweep of Dayton-Waitsburg March 23.

The Coyotes weren’t ready to go home.

Playing in Kittitas for likely the final time this season, the Kittitas High School volleyball team swept Dayton-Waitsburg (25-18, 25-19, 25-12) in the EWAC District Tournament quarterfinals Tuesday night.

“They represented really well tonight,” KHS head coach Joe Mohn said. “They were all outstanding at different moments in the game. I was just really proud of them and it was fun to watch.”

The win ensures the Coyotes (10-3) will play two more games, with the next being a battle with No. 1 seed Walla Walla Valley Academy Wednesday in the semifinals.

The Coyotes came out strong, dominating Dayton’s serve-receive and taking advantage of errors. But when the tables turned early in the second set, Kittitas needed to reevaluate its plan.

“They had some different serves that caught us off guard, they were a little unpredictable,” Mohn said. “They built some momentum off of some of our errors. I loved the way our girls responded, even through our middle getting injured, they persevered and finished the game off strong.”

Senior Amelia Mohn receives a volley in Kittitas High School’s 3-0 win over Dayton-Waitsburg in the EWAC quarterfinals March 23.

The Coyotes went on to win the second and third set fairly easily, and with the season winding down, and a chance at the league title at play, Mohn and his team are just happy to have put together a successful season and played for each other.

“We just really enjoyed being with each other and competing this season,” Mohn said. “Practices were a lot of fun, just being in the gym and finding some normalcy together and then competing through the games and having a season was just a bonus to cap that off. Whatever happens now, this was a successful season.”

Kittitas stats

Amelia Mohn 24 assists, 10 digs, 2 aces

Allison McCune 8 kills, 7 digs

Courtney Coates 7 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace

Sydney Lael 4 digs, 1 ace

Ava Smith 5 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace

Dane Gokey 3 aces, 4 kills, 1 dig

Natalia benevides 11digs, 1 ace

Makenzi Kapaska 7 aces

Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at adietz@kvnews.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz

