The Coyotes could not stop scoring in their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference home football opener against Mabton Friday.

Kittitas/Thorp ransacked the Vikings 57-8.

“We executed everything that we worked on all week and took away the mental mistakes and came out and ran the ball real well,” Coyotes coach Dusty Hutchinson said.

Josh Rosbach came away with three rushing touchdowns for Kittitas/Thorp (1-1 overall, 1-0 EWAC), Tony Rios and Wyatt Kulm joined him with another each, and Kyle Littler returned a fumble recovery for a score.

Next for the Coyotes is another EWAC home game against Goldendale scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 2.

