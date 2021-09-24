Kittitas/Thorp football runs over Mabton By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Sep 24, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Coyotes could not stop scoring in their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference home football opener against Mabton Friday.Kittitas/Thorp ransacked the Vikings 57-8.“We executed everything that we worked on all week and took away the mental mistakes and came out and ran the ball real well,” Coyotes coach Dusty Hutchinson said. Josh Rosbach came away with three rushing touchdowns for Kittitas/Thorp (1-1 overall, 1-0 EWAC), Tony Rios and Wyatt Kulm joined him with another each, and Kyle Littler returned a fumble recovery for a score.Next for the Coyotes is another EWAC home game against Goldendale scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championKittitas County lifts burn banDeath notice: John D. WinnJLL arranges $468.70M construction loan for trophy Class A office development in downtown Bellevue, WACity of Ellensburg hires new Human Resources DirectorJulep Southern Kitchen & Cocktail Bar brings a taste of the South to townSept. 20 blotter: Women stealing alcoholSept. 21 blotter: Sign seen as violating community standardsProposed increase in real estate excise tax results in outpouring of public inputFitterer's Furniture reaches another milestone with 125 years of service Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter