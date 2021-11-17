Kittitas/Thorp’s Rosbach, Rios, Kulm, Littler, Cle Elum-Roslyn’s Hilberg, Singer, Williams, Weber all-EWAC West football first-teamers By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Nov 17, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Kittitas/Thorp junior Josh Rosbach is an all-Eastern Washington Athletic Conference first-team quarterback and linebacker, and co-Defensive Player of the Year. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Kittitas/Thorp senior Tony Rios is an all-Eastern Washington Athletic Conference first-team running back and returner. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Kittitas/Thorp senior Wyatt Kulm is an all-Eastern Washington Athletic Conference first-team wide receiver. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Kittitas/Thorp junior Kyle Littler (65) is an all-Eastern Washington Athletic Conference first-team offensive lineman and second-team linebacker. From left, Cle Elum-Roslyn senior linebacker Brad Weber (53), sophomore offensive/defensive lineman Mac Williams (65) and senior wide receiver/defensive back Cole Singer (14) are all-Eastern Washington Athletic Conference first-teamers. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Cle Elum-Roslyn junior Mason Hilberg (24) is an all-Eastern Washington Athletic Conference first-team running back. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The cross-county rival Coyotes and Warriors are all over the all-Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West football awards list.For Kittitas/Thorp, junior Josh Rosbach is a 5-foot-10-inch, 160-pound first-team quarterback and linebacker and co-Defensive Player of the Year with 5-foot-10, 195 Goldendale senior defensive end Matt Blain.Rosbach rushed for 649 yards, threw for 395 yards and six touchdowns, returned three interceptions for touchdowns and brought four kicks all the way back for scores. “Josh was our play maker: If it wasn’t on offense, it was on defense,” Coyotes coach Dusty Hutchinson said. “Thats why he was Defensive Player of the Year for our league. If it wasn’t making a tackle, it was him forcing a fumble or getting an INT for a touchdown. He also made plays happen on offense: He was the leader on the offensive side of the ball with calling the plays in the huddle.”Seniors Tony Rios (a 5-foot-6, 155 running back and returner) and Wyatt Kulm (a 6-foot, 160 wide receiver) are also first-teamers, and junior Kyle Littler (5-foot-10, 190) is a first-team offensive lineman and second-team linebacker.Rios rushed for 645 yards and caught passes for 126 yards and seven total touchdowns, and Kulm ran for 207 yards and covered 69 yards through the air for five end zone trips.“Tony was our motor on offense with his speed, even with this, his second year playing football,” Hutchinson said. “He was always full-speed, and it started in practice. He led our team in rushing, and we are going to miss his speed and his leadership next year. Wyatt was our FB that could do everything: He ran the ball well for us and was a big run blocker in our running game, but was also a big part in our passing game when we needed him. On defense he was in on every play, and his leadership will be missed next year. Kyle made the transition from FB to OL and helped our offense average over 35 points per game, and helped our running backs average over 300 yards per game. On the defensive side he was our run stopper when teams would run up the middle.”The Coyotes’ second-teamers are senior Michael Towner (a 5-foot-9, 155 defensive back) and juniors Josiah Contreras (a 5-foot-9, 160 running back and defensive back), juniors Carlos Villa (a 6-foot-2, 230 defensive lineman) and Tommy Sheeley (a 6-foot-2, 170 offensive lineman). Junior Owen Stickney (5-foot-10, 175) is a second-team defensive lineman and an honorable mention offensive lineman, and junior Jonathan Marin (a 5-foot-8, 140 kicker) and Brendon Trudell (a 6-foot, 170 linebacker) are honorable mentions.Kittitas/Thorp (5-3 overall, 4-1 EWAC), second to Goldendale (9-2, 5-0) in the West, outscored opponents 36-22 and finished the season ranked 16th in Class 2B with highlight wins against No. 21 Mabton and No. 25 Cle Elum-Roslyn.For the Warriors, senior Cole Singer (5-foot-10) is a first-teamer at wide receiver and defensive back and an honorable-mention returner, and junior Mason Hilberg (5-foot-10, 180) is a first-team running back and a second-team defensive back.Sophomore Mac Williams (6-foot-5, 270) is a first-team lineman on both offense and defense, and senior Brad Weber (6-foot-1, 170) is a first-team linebacker and an honorable mention offensive lineman.Cle Elum-Roslyn’s second-teamers are senior Gage Ellison (a 6-foot-7, 180 tight end) and junior offensive lineman Clayton Titus, who is also an honorable mention defensive lineman.The Warriors (4-6, 3-2) finished third in the West as they scored and allowed 21 points per game, and gave up a conference-low average of 17 points entering their season-ending crossover contest at Columbia in Burbank.Goldendale senior running back Caleb Smith is the Offensive Player of the Year as the Timberwolves (9-2, 5-0) exhausted rivals to a 43-20 average and fell to Forks in the first round of state.Goldendale coach Aaron Cochran is the Coach of the Year and Highland (0-10, 0-6) won the Sportsmanship award. 