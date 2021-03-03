It can’t play a full season schedule, it can’t play with a full crowd full of friends and family; it can’t even play for a state championship.
But that isn’t stopping the Kittitas High School volleyball team, and it didn’t stop it in a five-set win (25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 20-25, 15-11) over White Swan Tuesday night.
Tasked with holding off a Cougars squad that had seized complete momentum heading into the fifth set, the message in the Coyotes’ huddle was simple:
“We just decided as a team to go out and play with some confidence and positivity and reconnect with each other,” head coach Joe Mohn said.
After blowing a 2-0 set lead, Kittitas clamped down defensively and punished White Swan down the middle, racing out to a 7-2 lead in the fifth set before holding on for a 15-11 win.
In the first two sets, it looked all too easy for the Coyotes, who served up loads of aces and attacked down the middle for big stretches and relatively easy wins. In the second set, Allison McCune served up seven straight aces en route to a win.
Then some adversity hit. The Cougars began to fix their serve-receive issues, and capitalized on the seized momentum, picking up third and fourth set wins to force five sets.
“That sort of made us second guess, a little bit, playing aggressive,” Mohn said. “When we were second-guessing that we were making some hitting errors and service errors, trying to do more than we needed to.”
Racing out to a big lead in the final set, Mohn’s squad went back to its winning ways with a strong serve and dominant attack in the middle. It’s the Coyotes’ fourth straight win to start the season after finishing eighth in the state tournament back in the fall of 2019.
Dane Gokey led the way with seven aces, two kills, and team-high 24 digs, McCune finished with nine aces, and Jillian Provaznik paced the team with eight kills.
“The thing that’s special about this year is we don’t have one super powerhouse player, but we have a whole bunch of senior girls who know how to play all-around volleyball and enjoy playing together,” Mohn said. “From one game, from one set, from one play to the next, it’s a different girl elevating and stepping up and leading us.”
And without a state tournament to play in this year due to COVID-19, for the first time in years, there wasn’t a clear goal for the squad to look up to. There will be no state trophy to hold up at the end of the year, for any team.
When Mohn asked his squad what they wanted from him, and what their goals were for the season, there was a resounding answer.
“Do you want me to coach you to win at all costs? Do you want me to coach you to be competitive and have fun?” Mohn recalled asking the team. “And really, this year, a big part of this season is just reconnecting with each other after such a big break because of COVID.”
With an emphasis on enjoying the time they have with each other, and playing for one another rather than for a trophy at the end of the year, Kittitas has enjoyed success in the early season. The Coyotes’ have six graduating seniors on their varsity squad.
Seniors that won’t ever go to senior homecoming, or likely prom, or any events that are normal for high schoolers. But what they do have is this volleyball season, even if it is shorter.
“We’re really having a lot of fun together, and it’s nice we’re able to compete doing that, too,” Mohn said. “Our goal this season has been to reconnect positively with each other, to enjoy what those seniors have ... they have this right now, and that’s special. We’re going to make the most of that and have a positive season.”
The Coyotes will take on Granger next on the road this Thursday.