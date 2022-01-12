Coyotes wrestling is in a holding pattern this week, and completing the rest of the season is yet to be seen as COVID-19 cases linger and spectator restrictions are back on the rise.
Kittitas will miss the Ray Westberg Invitational, which honors the late great Vietnam veteran, Ellensburg High School wrestling coach and teacher, Saturday as the Coyotes are shut down for seven days with three positive-yet-asymptomatic cases, according to coach Connor Treat.
The Coyotes' spirits are not to be derailed, however, fresh from a 103-point tie for fifth with Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival Goldendale behind first-place West neighbor Warden (174) at the Jeremiah Schmunk Invitational after juniors Jonathan Jones (13-2 this season) and Thomas Sheeley (11-5) won championships at 138 and 160 respective pounds Jan. 8 at Warden High School.
Jones pinned Class 2B Liberty (Spangle) freshman Sylus Feltwell in 2 minutes, 32 seconds in his finale, and Sheeley beat Liberty senior Mitchell Lencioni 6-2 for the title.
Tony Rios (13-3) pinned Liberty junior Owen Prince in 1:23 in the third-place match at 126, Jonathan Marin (14-6) beat junior Ethan King of EWAC East River View 5-3 for third at 132, Josiah Skindzier (13-6) shut out Class 2B Okanogan junior Tyler Olson 5-0 for third at 152, and Hunter Smith (6-2) finished Warden sophomore Rufino Gonzalez in 2:13 for third at 160.
Brody Stewart (7-9) survived Okanogan junior Dillon DeTro 6-5 for fifth at 145.
"They're good wrestlers and a good, solid team," said Treat, who has 14 wrestlers, six or seven of whom are doubling up in weight classes because each picks their own weight class and can fill in as needed. "They've been wrestling tough all year and cleaning up."
The Coyotes' remaining schedule includes their next Eastern Washington Athletic Conference meets, the first Jan. 18 in Cle Elum, the second including Class 2A Ellensburg, Class 1A Wapato, Class 2B Lake Roosevelt, Oroville and Reardan and Class 1B Pomeroy Jan. 22 in Kittitas, and their finale is scheduled for Jan. 27 at Highland in Cowiche.
JEREMIAH SCHMUNK INVITATIONAL
Jan. 8 at Warden High School
Team scores
1. Warden 174; 2. Okanogan 173; 3. Liberty 143; 4. Connell 121; T-5. Kittitas 103; T-5. Goldendale 76; 7. River View 54; 8. Columbia 52; 9. Mabton 43; 10. Wahluke 37; 11. College Place 29
Individual results
126 Adrian Gallegos (4-9)
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Cason Cox, Warden, pinned Gallegos, :43; Consolation round 1: Bye; Consolation round 2: Rafael Vazquez, Connell, pinned Gallegos, 2:45.
126 Tony Rios (13-3) third
Quarterfinal: Rios pinned Marcus Casper, Connell, :26; Semifinal: Bryce Waddell, Goldendale, pinned Rios, 1:20; Consolation semifinal: Rios pinned Rafael Vazquez, Connell, :38; Third-place match: Rios pinned Owen Prince, Liberty, 1:23.
132 Jonathan Marin (14-6) third
Quarterfinal: Marin def. Colton Vincent, Connell, major decision, 11-2; Semifinal: Cael Cox, Warden, def. Marin, major decision, 15-4; Consolation semifinal: Marin def. Samuel Zurita, Connell, 3-2; Third-place match: Marin def. Ethan King, River View, 5-3.
138 Jonathan Jones (13-2) first
Quarterfinal: Jones def. Maddex Strobel, Liberty, 6-0; Semifinal: Jones def. Matthew Gray, Goldendale, 8-1; First-place match: Jones pinned Sylus Feltwell, Liberty, 2:32.
145 Brody Stewart (7-9) fifth
Quarterfinal: Blaise Payne, Goldendale, pinned Stewart, 3:19; Consolation round 1: Stewart pinned Emilio Nava Garcia, Wahluke, 2:49; Consolation round 2: Stewart pinned Oakley Bonewell, Okanogan, :53; Consolation semifinal: Layton Kettner, Liberty, def. Stewart, major decision, 12-2; Fifth-place match: Stewart def. Dillon DeTro, Okanogan, 6-5.
152 Josiah Skindzier (13-6) third
Quarterfinal: Skindzier pinned Timothy Thomasson, Connell, 2:46; Semifinal: Dahani Trupp, Warden, def. Skindzier, 5-3; Consolation semifinal: Skindzier pinned Derek Gonzalez, Warden, 2:59; Third-place match: Skindzier def. Tyler Olson, Okanogan, 5-0.
152 Simon Jones (8-9)
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Tyler Olson, Okanogan, def. Simon Jones, 7-1; Consolation round 1: Jones pinned Julian Fonseca, Okanogan, 2:01; Consolation round 2: Derek Gonzalez, Warden, def. Jones, sudden victory, 8-6.
152 Jordan Martin (3-10)
Round 1: Martin pinned Mark Watson, Liberty, 5:35; Quarterfinal: Dahani Trupp, Warden, pinned Martin, 1:33; Consolation round 1: Martin def. Isaias Lombera Guzman, Connell, injury default; Consolation round 2: Timothy Thomasson, Connell, pinned Martin, 0:57.
160 Thomas Sheeley (11-5) first
Quarterfinal: Sheeley pinned Victor Canche, Goldendale, 3:32; Semifinal: Sheeley pinned Rufino Gonzalez, Warden, 1:56; First-place match: Sheeley def. Mitchell Lencioni, Liberty, 6-2.
160 Hunter Smith (6-2) third
Quarterfinal: Bye; Semifinal: Mitchell Lencioni, Liberty, def. Smith, 11-8; Consolation semifinal: Smith def. Victor Canche, Goldendale, technical fall, 18-2; Third-place match: Smith pinned Rufino Gonzalez, Warden, 2:13.