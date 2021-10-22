Support Local Journalism


Wyatt Kulm and the 20th-ranked Coyotes reversed recent history with a 21-point second-half against No. 22 cross-county Eastern Washington Athletic Conference rival Cle Elum-Roslyn Friday.

The Kittitas/Thorp football team scored three unanswered touchdowns to beat the Warriors 21-7 on Senior Night at Harding Field in Kittitas.

The Coyotes (4-2 overall, 4-1 EWAC) won their third game in a row and beat Cle Elum-Roslyn (3-5, 2-2) for the first time in four tries since 2010 after falling 21-0 to the Warriors March 5 on the same field.

Cole Singer caught a Cash Najar pass over the middle and outran the Kittitas/Thorp secondary for an 83-yard Cle Elum-Roslyn touchdown, a Joe Ratkoviak point-after and a 7-0 lead that lingered from 4:48 left in the first quarter to halftime.

The Warriors fumbled away their first second-half drive at the Coyotes 23-yard-line, however, and Tony Rios darted 77 yards for a touchdown on the next play, Kittitas/Thorp made the extra point and tied the game at 7-7 with 10:21 left in the third.

Kulm’s five-yard touchdown run up the middle put the Coyotes ahead, though the point-after missed, and Kittitas/Thorp held a sudden 13-7 lead at 8:26.

“Knockout,” said the Coyotes as they broke a huddle after Kulm’s score, and Kittitas/Thorp clamped down on Najar to keep him from finding receivers as he tried to escape.

Kulm put the finishing touch on the swing with a tough 11-yard burst up the middle and a two-point romp the same direction for a 21-7 advantage with 10:02 left in regulation.

Next for the Coyotes is their EWAC regular-season finale at Granger (3-4, 3-2), which won 20-12 Thursday in White Swan and which beat host Kittitas/Thorp 48-6 Feb. 27, scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 29.

The Warriors are scheduled to play at Highland, which Cle Elum-Roslyn beat 45-10 at home March 25, in their regular-season finale at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 in Cowiche.

