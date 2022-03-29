Kate Laurent and Josh Boast are ever closer to their next all-time Ellensburg High School bests through three meets this spring.
Laurent, a senior, won her girls’ 1,600-meter run in a new personal-best 5 minutes, 10.16 seconds — well ahead of Class 3A North Central (Spokane) junior Kendall Carter (5:25.44) and Class 3A Kennewick freshman Morgan Thompson (5:30.22) — March 26 at the Ray Cross Invitational at Ephrata High School.
Boast, a junior, ran to first in the boys’ 110 hurdles with a 16.11-second PR that paced Class 1B Bickleton sophomore Raymond Holycross (16.17) and Ephrata junior Travis Hendrick (16.62).
“They are both great to coach and even more fun to watch compete,” Bulldogs coach John Arlt said. “Desire to push themselves, and they have competitive drive to perform at their best, win or not. We are excited to be able to have a full season with them this year.”
Laurent, per Ellensburg High’s Athletic.net records, is up to third in school girls' 1,600 history behind Leah Holmgren’s 5:03.85 (2019) and Uhuru Hashimoto’s 5:06.55 (2017).
Laurent already owns the 2,000 record (6.48.45) as of the Eisenhower Jamboree March 12 in Yakima, and she, Holly Fromherz, Isabel Montes-Salamanca and Elaine Joyce set the 2,000 relay record (5:40.44) the same afternoon.
Laurent, Madison Thompson, Tess Preppernau and Holmgren are second in the 3,000 relay records (13:37.24, 2019) to Preppernau, Thompson, Ashley Frick and Holmgren's 13:24.32 from 2017, and Laurent is third in the 3,200 (11:18.50 at the Papa Wells Invitational March 19 at East Valley High in Yakima) to Holmgren (10:57.38, 2019) and Hashimoto (11:09.04, 2018).
Boast set his school boys' 60 hurdles record (8.71) at the Eisenhower Jamboree, and is up to seventh in the 110 hurdles to Brandon Thorpe’s 14.83 (2004).
The Bulldog boys came up fourth with 60 points behind Class 3A North Central (93), Ephrata (81) and Kennewick (79) in their field of 22 while the Ellensburg girls (24) went 10th of 23 teams behind Class 4A Richland (160.74).
Next for the Bulldogs are the Holder Relays, scheduled to include Kittitas Secondary, at 10 a.m. Saturday at Zaepfel Stadium.
RAY CROSS INVITATIONAL
March 26 at Ephrata High School
BOYS
Team scores
1. North Central 93; 2. Ephrata 81; 3. Kennewick 79; 4. Ellensburg 60; 5. Connell 58; 6. Richland 55.5; 7. Prosser 51; 8. Moses Lake 35; 9. Othello 31; 10. Bickleton 30; 11. Quincy 23; 12. St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse 12; T-13. Sunnyside 10; T-13. Tonasket 10; T-13. Liberty Bell 10; 16. Cascade (Leavenworth) 7.5; T-17. Omak 4; T-17. Odessa 4; T-19. Chelan 3; T-19. Okanogan 3; 21. Lind-Ritzville 2; 22. Royal 1
100-meter dash
1. Solomon Green, Moses Lake, 11.83; 9. Chase Perez, Ellensburg, 12
200-meter dash
1. Joshua Green, Ephrata, 23.59; 2. Zakary Rocha, Othello, 23.73; 3. Cameron Dewey, North Central, 24.04; 4. George Wright, Ellensburg, 24.39 (PR); 5. Ethan Child, Ellensburg, 24.46; 19. Trevor Wolfenbarger, Ellensburg, 26.15 (PR)
400-meter dash
1. Jacob Freeman, Connell, 52.78; 10. Trevor Wolfenbarger, Ellensburg, 55.94 (PR); 18. Theo Dittmer, Ellensburg, 57.32 (PR)
800-meter run
1. Myles Newhouse, Sunnyside, 2:00.02; 6. Mac Steele, Ellensburg, 2:12.28 (PR); 12. Kaden Mattson, Ellensburg, 2:16.67 (PR)
1,600-meter run
1. Ethan Greiner, North Central, 4:32.15; 13. Jeremy Wallace, Ellensburg, 5:13.30 (PR); 21. Wyatt Mullings, Ellensburg, 5:31.44 (PR)
110-meter hurdles
1. Josh Boast, Ellensburg, 16.11 (PR); 2. Raymond Holycross, Bickleton, 16.17; 3. Travis Hendrick, Ephrata, 16.62
400-meter relay
1. Ephrata 44.87; 2. Ellensburg (Mason Blad, George Wright, Josh Boast, Chase Perez) 45.48; 3. Richland 46.04
1,600-meter relay
1. Prosser 3:43.59; 10. Ellensburg (Trevor Wolfenbarger, Theo Dittmer, Kaden Mattson, Mac Steele) 3:56.41
Shot put
1. Weslee Kriete, Ephrata, 51-6; 10. Charles Bennett, Ellensburg, 37-10 (PR); 19. Ezekiel Wageneck, Ellensburg, 32-4.5
Discus
1. Ethan Weatherbee, Kennewick, 137-4.5; 18. Richard Wellington, Ellensburg, 94-5; 21. Ronan Goheen, Ellensburg, 90-10.5
Javelin
1. Carson Riner, Connell, 178-2; 2. Isaac Sanders, Kennewick, 154-10; 3. Richard Wellington, Ellensburg, 151 (PR); 10. Braiden Wolfenbarger, Ellensburg, 123-7 (PR)
High jump
1. Boone Prock, Kennewick, 6; 2. Joshua Green, Ephrata, 5-10; 3. Isaac Sanders, Kennewick, 5-8; 4. Chase Perez, Ellensburg, 5-8; 5. Ethaniel De La Torre, Moses Lake, 5-8; 7. Sam Johnson, Ellensburg, 5-6 (PR)
Pole vault
1. Andrew Steinhart, North Central, 13-6; 2. Elijah Lynch, Richland, 12; 3. Kadin Acheson, North Central, 11-6; 4. Mason Blad, Ellensburg, 11 (PR); 5. Aidan Heikes, Quincy, 11
Long jump
1. Carson Riner, Connell, 21-7.5; 2. Jacob Freeman, Connell, 19-10; 3. Josh Boast, Ellensburg, 19-7; 4. Keanan Humphreys, Richland, 19-5.75; 5. George Wright, Ellensburg, 19-5.75
Triple jump
1. Carson Riner, Connell, 42-4.5; 2. Raymond Holycross, Bickleton, 39-6.25; 3. Boone Prock, Kennewick, 39-5.25; 4. Josh Boast, Ellensburg, 39-1.25; 5. Aidan Heikes, Quincy, 38-7; 6. Darius Andaya, Ellensburg, 37-5.25
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Richland 160.74; 2. Kennewick 84; 3. Okanogan 76; 4. Ephrata 45.37; 5. North Central 45; 6. Moses Lake 40.37; 7. Odessa 36.37; 8. Prosser 30; 9. Lind-Ritzville 26; 10. Ellensburg 24; 11. Cascade (Leavenworth) 23.37; 12. Tonasket 18; T-13. Connell 15; T-13. Chelan 15; 15. Othello 13.37; 16. Quincy 11.37; 17. Wilbur-Creston 10; 18. Liberty Bell 7; 19. Royal 5.5; 20. Omak 5; 21. Lake Roosevelt 4; 22. St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse 2.5; 23. Bridgeport 1
100-meter dash
1. Alyssa Marsh, Richland, 12.91; T-2. Lexi Lafferty, Okanogan, 13.13; T-2. Afton Wood, Okanogan, 13.13; 4. Emma Wahlstrom, Richland, 13.38; 5. Carsyn Arlt, Ellensburg, 13.49 (PR); 12. Isabel Montes-Salamanca, Ellensburg, 13.8 (PR)
200-meter dash
1. Alyssa Marsh, Richland, 27.09; 8. Carsyn Arlt, Ellensburg. 28.59 (PR); 10. Isabel Montes-Salamanca, Ellensburg, 28.96 (PR)
400-meter dash
1. Hailey Summers, Richland, 59.99; 15. Julieanne Child, Ellensburg, 1:08.44 (PR)
800-meter run
1. Lauren Muscutt, Cascade (Leavenworth), 2:17.75; 14. Eva Herion, Ellensburg, 2:53.06
1,600-meter run
1. Kate Laurent, Ellensburg, 5:10.16 (PR); 2. Kendall Carter, North Central, 5:25.44; 3. Morgan Thompson, Kennewick, 5:30.22; 12. Chloe Mattson, Ellensburg, 6:10.76
3,200-meter run
1. Macy Marquardt, Kennewick, 11:10.31; 2. Tyler Wolff, Richland, 11:53.65; 3. Morgan Thompson, Kennewick, 12:11.58; 4. Rylee Leishman, Ellensburg, 13:03.75
110-meter hurdles
1. Hannah Chang, Richland, 15.42; 30. Kendell Bean, Ellensburg, 28.49
300-meter hurdles
1. Hannah Chang, Richland, 48.44; 25. Kendell Bean, Ellensburg, 1:01.68
800-meter relay
1. Richland 1:52.15; 2. Okanogan 1:56.38; 3. Kennewick 1:56.98; 4. Odessa 1:57.13; 5. Ellensburg (Julieanne Child, Kendell Bean, Isabel Montes-Salamanca, Carsyn Arlt) 1:58.07
Discus
1. Myra Miller, Lind-Ritzville, 119-4.5; 30. Kendell Bean, Ellensburg, 60-10.5
High jump
1. Kaidyn Maioho, Wilbur-Creston, 5; T-22. Zoe Johnson, North Central, 4; T-22. Rowan Haigh, Omak, 4; T-22. Emery Molina, St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse, 4; T-22. Cailee Denison, Tonasket, 4; T-22. Jada Freels, Waterville, 4; T-22. Teanaway Nale, Ellensburg, 4
Pole vault
1. Sydney Kinch, Lind-Ritzville, 9; 9. Clara Blad, Ellensburg, 6-6 (PR); 12. Lily Smith, Ellensburg, 6
Long jump
1. Macie Milum, Richland, 15-11; 24. Julieanne Child, Ellensburg, 13-6; 30. Elizabeth Strickland, Ellensburg, 12-10
Triple jump
1. Daniele Sparks, Okanogan, 34-1.5; 9. Isabel Montes-Salamanca, Ellensburg, 30-1 (PR); 17. Sophia Wilson, Ellensburg, 27 (PR)