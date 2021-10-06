ehsxcSunfair

Ellensburg High School senior Kate Laurent became the Bulldogs’ first winner and the first from the Yakima Valley since 1994 as she won the three-mile Girls’ Elite flight at the Sunfair Invitational Saturday at Franklin Park in Yakima.

Another race, another first place for Kate Laurent.

The Ellensburg High School senior won the girls’ seventh and final three-mile flight — known as the Girls’ Elite — in 18 minutes, 51.13 seconds ahead of Mead High (Spokane) senior Alanna Parker (18:58.95) at the Sunfair Invitational Saturday at Franklin Park in Yakima.

“This is a storied meet with a long history,” said Bulldogs coach Jeff Hashimoto of the 19-high-school-team, eight-middle-school-team and three-club-team affair. “Kate was the overall winner of the event — the first Ellensburg winner ever, and the first winner from the Yakima Valley since 1994. Kate ran with determination, pulling away from the field three-quarters of a mile into the race. I was really proud of Kate's grit: There is a lot of pressure coming in as a favorite in a big meet, but Kate showed great mental toughness during the race.”

Holly Fromherz (21:05.61) crossed the finish line sixth in the fifth flight, Emma Beachy (21:11.79) went seventh in the fourth flight and Esther Selby (23:01.49) came up eighth in the second flight.

For the boys, Brody Michael (19:24.67 in the first flight) and Ruben Munguia (19:20.77 in the second flight) were both eighth.

“Both the boys’ and the girls’ teams won the small schools trophies,” Hashimoto said. “There were many strong performances, including Rylee Leishman, Eva Herion and Isabel Montes-Salamanca, Chase Perez, Jeremy Wallace, Mac Steele and Theo Dittmer.”

Next for Ellensburg is the second Central Washington Athletic Conference meet against East Valley, Grandview and Prosser scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Art Fiker Stadium in Prosser.

From there, the Bulldogs are set for the NIKE Hole in the Wall XC Invitational, scheduled to include teams from British Columbia, Canada, California, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming and to begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 at Lakewood High School.

