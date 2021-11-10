Laurent fourth individually at Class 2A cross country state, Ellensburg girls fifth By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Nov 10, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bulldogs girls are a perennial WIAA Cross Country Class 2A State Championships contender.Kate Laurent, Elaine Joyce, Emma Beachy, Margaret Hudson, Holly Fromherz, Rylee Leishman and Esther Selby of Ellensburg High ran to fifth as a team in their 5,000-meter run for the Bulldogs girls’ sixth top-five finish in a row and their 10th top-10 in as many tries Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.“It was not our best day as a team,” Ellensburg coach Jeff Hashimoto said. “A couple of the girls had rough races, and we were hoping to place higher. Still, to be fifth in state on an off day shows what a good team this is.” The Bulldogs came up fifth, fourth and fifth in 2016, 2017 and 2018, won it all for the first time in 2019 and were second only to Anacortes in 2020.Laurent placed fourth individually Saturday in 18 minutes, 36.6 seconds, followed by Joyce (52nd, 21:22.6), Beachy (56th, 21:25.8), Hudson (60th, PR 21:28.8), Fromherz, who Hashimoto said struggled through a side ache (80th, 21:55.3), Leishman (82nd, 21:57.2) and Selby (96th, 22:10). “The course is challenging and hilly,” Hashimoto said. “Kate has missed a few races in October and her buildup was not ideal, so her race was especially impressive.”Anacortes junior Jessica Frydenlund (17:58.8) won the girls’ race but Sehome (64 points) did just enough to outpace Anacortes (65) for the team title.Laurent, a senior in her fourth state trip after taking second to Frydenlund in 2020, fourth in 2019 and 14th in 2018, graduates with Ellensburg girls’ records in the one-mile (5:46 set in 2021), 1.5-mile (8:47, 2021), 4,000 (15:32, 2020), three-mile (17:32, 2021) and 5,000 (17:31.9, 2021), according to the Bulldogs’ athletic.net team page.In the boys’ 5,000, Chase Perez (29th, 17:04.5), Jeremy Wallace (52nd, 17:27.1) and Mac Steele (17:49.8) represented Ellensburg as individuals as Selah senior Cooper Quigley (15:38.3) led the pack and Squalicum (77) ran away from Selah (99) for first.“It was their first time running on the state course, and they had outstanding races,” Hashimoto said. “These runners have had tremendous improvements over the past year. The future looks bright. We will miss Kate and Elaine next year, but the other five racers will be back next year so I am excited for the future.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kate Laurent Sport Contender Jeff Hashimoto Cross Country Elaine Joyce Championship Girl Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSearch continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostKittitas, Yakima counties search for missing Seattle Fire Deputy ChiefSearch for Seattle Fire Chief continuesElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsMystery solved: Ellensburg High School fall play is "Clue"Matt Anderson moving forward with tourism ideas for Kittitas CountyEllensburg Arts Commission honors Donald O'Connor posthumously with the 2021 Arts Treasure AwardNov. 5 blotter: A dead cow and starving cow along roadNov. 8 blotter: Very warm in middle of pile of leavesNov. 4 blotter: Dipping into the till Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter