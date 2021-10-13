Laurent sets Ellensburg High girls' 5,000-meter record at Hole in the Wall XC Invitational BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 13, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Senior Kate Laurent (979), pictured with, from left, Ellensburg High School coaches Josephine Camarillo, Jeff Hashimoto and Josh Aubol, set a girls' 5,000-meter school record of 17 minutes, 31.9 seconds Saturday at the NIKE Hole in the Wall XC Invitational at Lakewood High School in Arlington. Photo courtesy of Jeff Hashimoto Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kate Laurent is re-writing one Ellensburg High School girls' cross country record after another.The senior ran to seventh in 17 minutes, 31.9 seconds behind first-place Class 6A Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) senior Chloe Foerster (17:01.1) in the 138-harrier girls' 5,000-Meter Elite race Saturday at the NIKE Hole in the Wall XC Invitational at Lakewood High School in Arlington."Hole in the Wall is the largest invite in the state and has an extremely competitive field: In varsity, the top 2A teams in the state were all there," Bulldogs coach Jeff Hashimoto said. "Kate is the third Ellensburg girl to crack the 18-minute barrier, and she shattered it." Laurent was shocked to accomplish the feat as she came into Saturday hoping to break 18 minutes or reach 17:50.Her mark, as it happens, eclipsed Hashimto's daughter Uhuru's 17:50.6 set at the same invitational in 2017, and Laurent owns five girls' school records — four set this fall — per Ellensburg High's Athletic.net team page: The 1-Mile (5:46 set Sept. 8 at the Reed Park Time Trial), 1.5-Mile (8:47 Sept. 11 at the Ellensburg Invitational Relays at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park), 3-Mile (17:32 Sept. 18 at the Class 2A, 3A and 4A Apple Ridge Run Invite at Apple Ridge Cross Country Course in Yakima) and 4,000-Meter (15:32 set against Grandview in 2020 at Rotary Park). Samantha Coppock ran to 21st (a personal-best 22:59.5) for the Bulldogs in the girls' JV Silver behind Class 3A Garfield sophomore Anyanka Ceballos-Baliga (21:34.8), and Chase Perez (a personal-best 17:09.2) finished 28th to Class 3A Kentlake senior Josh Harrington (15:55.4) in the boys' Varsity Silver."Saturday was an exciting day with an incredible field," Hashimoto said. "Hole in the Wall has some magic, with a fast course with top-level competition in all the races. I think the runners who benefit the most are the JV runners because they are surrounded by people the entire time, so they always have someone to push them on. Some of our largest personal records came in the JV races."Next for Ellensburg is a Central Washington Athletic Conference meet with Selah and host East Valley scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Franklin Park in Yakima. The Bulldogs girls and boys are 4-0 and 3-1, respectively, in conference varsity action after Laurent finished first in the girls' 5,000, Jeremy Wallace won his first league race in the boys' 5,000 and Ellensburg came out on top against East Valley, Grandview and host Prosser Oct. 7 at Art Fiker Memorial Stadium. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantNew school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhoodEllensburg Police make arrest in controlled substance homicideSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenAll good things come to an end, the 420 Loft Art Gallery will close at the end of 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter