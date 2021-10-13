Laurent

Senior Kate Laurent (979), pictured with, from left, Ellensburg High School coaches Josephine Camarillo, Jeff Hashimoto and Josh Aubol, set a girls' 5,000-meter school record of 17 minutes, 31.9 seconds Saturday at the NIKE Hole in the Wall XC Invitational at Lakewood High School in Arlington.

 Photo courtesy of Jeff Hashimoto

Kate Laurent is re-writing one Ellensburg High School girls' cross country record after another.

The senior ran to seventh in 17 minutes, 31.9 seconds behind first-place Class 6A Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) senior Chloe Foerster (17:01.1) in the 138-harrier girls' 5,000-Meter Elite race Saturday at the NIKE Hole in the Wall XC Invitational at Lakewood High School in Arlington.

"Hole in the Wall is the largest invite in the state and has an extremely competitive field: In varsity, the top 2A teams in the state were all there," Bulldogs coach Jeff Hashimoto said. "Kate is the third Ellensburg girl to crack the 18-minute barrier, and she shattered it."

Laurent was shocked to accomplish the feat as she came into Saturday hoping to break 18 minutes or reach 17:50.

Her mark, as it happens, eclipsed Hashimto's daughter Uhuru's 17:50.6 set at the same invitational in 2017, and Laurent owns five girls' school records — four set this fall — per Ellensburg High's Athletic.net team page: The 1-Mile (5:46 set Sept. 8 at the Reed Park Time Trial), 1.5-Mile (8:47 Sept. 11 at the Ellensburg Invitational Relays at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park), 3-Mile (17:32 Sept. 18 at the Class 2A, 3A and 4A Apple Ridge Run Invite at Apple Ridge Cross Country Course in Yakima) and 4,000-Meter (15:32 set against Grandview in 2020 at Rotary Park).

Samantha Coppock ran to 21st (a personal-best 22:59.5) for the Bulldogs in the girls' JV Silver behind Class 3A Garfield sophomore Anyanka Ceballos-Baliga (21:34.8), and Chase Perez (a personal-best 17:09.2) finished 28th to Class 3A Kentlake senior Josh Harrington (15:55.4) in the boys' Varsity Silver.

"Saturday was an exciting day with an incredible field," Hashimoto said. "Hole in the Wall has some magic, with a fast course with top-level competition in all the races. I think the runners who benefit the most are the JV runners because they are surrounded by people the entire time, so they always have someone to push them on. Some of our largest personal records came in the JV races."

Next for Ellensburg is a Central Washington Athletic Conference meet with Selah and host East Valley scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Franklin Park in Yakima. 

The Bulldogs girls and boys are 4-0 and 3-1, respectively, in conference varsity action after Laurent finished first in the girls' 5,000, Jeremy Wallace won his first league race in the boys' 5,000 and Ellensburg came out on top against East Valley, Grandview and host Prosser Oct. 7 at Art Fiker Memorial Stadium.

