It’s been a long strange NFL season with COVID-19 restrictions, injury reports off the charts and the 12s, along with all the other fans, watching from home.
The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) have a shot to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the 2003-04 New England Patriots. They have the returning Super Bowl MVP in Patrick Mahomes leading an explosive Chiefs offense. Mahomes can become the youngest NFL quarterback ever to win consecutive Super Bowls.
Speaking of back-to-back championships, the guy that led that Patriots team is none other than the Bucs quarterback Tom Brady. Brady (43) becomes the oldest quarterback to start a Super Bowl. After 20 years with New England, Tom Terriffic made the move to Florida to jump-start the Bucs, which became the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.
It’s all there. The Daily Record reached out to the locals to ask how they see Super Bowl LV playing out.
Chris Fisk, Central Washington University head football coach
“TD Tom is the GOAT and will ride off into the sunset with another Super Bowl victory.”
Jeff Zenisek, Ellensburg head football coach
“I like Brady because he’s a first-class guy. I do like (Chiefs coach) Andy Reid because I think he’s a heck of a coach. But I’d like to see the Bucs win because of Brady. He’s the in the elite status and proven himself. To go into Tampa and take them to where they’re at in his first season with them is pretty special. It’s not like he’s an “I” guy. He’s happy for his teammates and a role model for kids, and that’s what you want.”
Jon Guddat, Kittitas Valley Sports Talk podcast
“I think the championship will go through Kansas City for years to come, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the Bucs pull it out. This clearly one generation passing the torch and I see the Chiefs winning easily.”
Sammy Henderson, Kittitas Valley Sports Talk podcast
“I don’t know who I’m locked in with. Tom Brady is the best and there’s no debate. So, I’m rooting for Brady because of the legacy. Brady’s still one of the most dangerous guys in the NFL at making things happen, but I think Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will win.”
Dusty Hutchinson, Kittitas head football coach
“I like Tom Brady and I want to see him win another one. It’s fun to watch him play and I think he’s in the same category as Michael Jordan in terms of legacy. He’s worked his way up and it’s cool to see him still play at a high level.”
Eric Sorensen, Kittitas Valley Sports Talk podcast
“With the Seahawks not playing, I just hope it’s an entertaining game. I think it’s hard to bet against Tom Brady. It’ll be a shootout, but I think Brady and the Bucs will drive down the field with a minute left to win the game.”
Bob Bruya, professional musician
“After thinking about it, even though Tom Brady has home field advantage and veteran experience, the fresh ingenuity and fire of Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes will come out on top.”
Brady Minor, NFR Rodeo team roper
“I think Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill.have a too many weapons. The Chiefs haven’t covered the spread all year, but they’re winners. I think Tom Brady has slipped in there, provided leadership and led the Bucs by being a winner. But I’m going with the young guy over the old guy.”
Kelly Cook, Basalt executive chef
“I’m rooting for anybody but Tom Brady. I still haven’t forgotten the Seahawks loss to New England in the Super Bowl. Pat Mahomes is a standup guy and I like that.”
Mitch Cook, Dakota Café owner
“I’m anti-Tom Brady. The Chiefs are little more dynamic and they’re going to light it up.”
JJ Harrison, Ellensburg Rodeo entertainer, The Man in the Can
“I think Tom Brady is going to orchestrate a come-from-behind victory and I’ll hate every minute of it because I’m not a big Bucs fan. Brady will get it done. But I think the Ellensburg Rodeo this year will be bigger and better than any Super Bowl and I’m challenging Brady to come Ellensburg for a Nurf football throwing contest.”
Blake Collins, Pearl Street Bar & Grill owner
“I think Brady wants to prove he can win without (New England coach Bill) Belichick. I think they’ll hold off Mahomes and company in a high-scoring game with a lot of fireworks. There might not be a lot of people at the game, but it is a home game for Tampa and the lack of travel will be a factor.”
Don Green, First Christian Church pastor
“When I look at Patrick Mahomes, I see a young Russell Wilson. The wide receivers Mahomes has to throw to are a pretty special group. Contrasting that with the Bucs, you can’t discount Brady. He’s taken that team a long way. But I still lean toward Kansas City.”
Micah J Heflen, professional musician
“It’s Tampa’s home turf and they have Tom Brady. That gives them a chance. I love to root for the underdogs. There’s going to be a lot of points, but it’s going to be close.”
Steve Townsend, The Hotel Windrow managing partner
“I still haven’t gotten over the ‘Hawks loss to New England in the Super Bowl, so I’m not crazy about Tom Brady. Even though I grew up in Tampa, when they brought in Brady, I turned on the Bucs. I think Mahomes is the best quarterback in football and they have the most balanced team in football. I’m picking the Chiefs.”
Allen Aronica, Kittitas tribal elder
“I like Mahomes. They’ve been there before and won. You have to give Brady credit whether you like him or not. He’s got the rings to prove it. I always root for the underdog, but I’m going with the Chiefs. I don’t hold a grudge; I just like to watch a good game. Athletes are so quick and fast these days and the punishment they take is pretty amazing. They really are world-class guys and it should be a good game.”
Jerri Miller, Kittitas tribal elder
“I like Mahomes. I’m a Seahawks fan, but I’d like to see the Chiefs win. I like to watch the Super Bowl every year. I like the commercials.”