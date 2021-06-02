Maximus Wellness Gym's very own Jim Daly had never competed in a powerlifting competition before. He only got into lifting at the age of 50 so he could keep playing tennis and downhill ski as he got older.
Now at 73-years-old, Daly is a Washington State deadlift record holder.
Alerted by a friend that the Washington record for his age group, between the ages of 70 and 74, was around 336 pounds, Daly said that he had been lifting that consistently in the confines of his own gym before he shattered the record by nearly 80 pounds May 8.
"That's the only reason I decided to do it, I was already lifting a lot more than that," Daly said. "How many times does an old guy get the chance to set a state record?"
Well, Daly had three chances at the Richland meet, sponsored by the United States Powerlifting Association (USPA). With three cracks at it, Daly easily beat the record on his first lift, at 365 pounds, before beating his own new record twice with a successful second lift of 385 pounds, and a final record-setter of 413 on his last lift.
With a crowd of roughly 40 there to watch, Daly said the added support meant he had a lot more in the tank.
"Having that kind of atmosphere lifts you," he said. "I've never ever lifted in any kind of meet in my life. That gives you a little extra kick."
What resulted was a lifetime best lift without straps, and Daly still felt he could have done more.
With artificial knees and shoulders, and even some neck issues he had to get straightened out, Daly said the reason he lifted four to five times a week was prevent further injury and stay on the tennis courts, now that he's retired.
Over the course of the last two decades, Daly has stayed in the best shape he can. Though he never once thought about challenging for a state record until by chance he and a friend found out what the record was, his baseline of fitness helped him achieve the record.
"As I've gone on, I'm not trying to lift more but if it gets too easy, it's like anything, if something's too easy, bump it up a little bit," Daly said. "Why not? Push yourself, I'm good at pushing myself."
And if it's up to him, Daly isn't finished. He couldn't get enough of the meet earlier this month, and said that he'd love to challenge for the next age bracket record if he's in the shape to do it at 75.
In fact, he said he'd look to break as many records as he could, because how many chances does an old guy get to break a state record?
For Daly, it could be quite a few more.