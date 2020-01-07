CWU men's basketball earns first GNAC win
The Central Washington University men's basketball team went on the road Tuesday and defeated Northwest Nazarene, 72-70.
Kevin Baker shot 60 percent from the floor and led the Wildcats' offense with 22 points and added six rebounds.
CWU (8-5, 1-4 GNAC) shot 48.1%from the field, and 44.4% from the 3.
Davon Bolton finished with 13 points, Jeryn Lucas added 11, and Xavier Smith finished with 10.
Central heads to Montana State Billings for a GNAC matchup Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Kittitas boys basketball falls to La Salle
The Kittitas High School boys basketball team fell to La Salle on Tuesday, 76-47.
Senior Justin Hudson led Kittitas with 21 points, sophomore Blake Catlin added 15.