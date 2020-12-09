In some ways, Ellensburg senior Lorenzo Gonzalez is just happy to be getting in some work with the COVID-19 pandemic playing havoc with high school athletics across the state.
The pandemic blew up his summer schedule. Where last year he wrestled at the Cadet and Junior Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, this summer was quiet. He’s a year-round wrestler trying to attract college recruiting, so the off-season freestyle and Greco work, along with his final high school season is a chance to set the stage for the next level.
Gonzalez has already drawn the attention of Pat Whitcomb’s program over at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He’s hoping to expand on that college interest when he showcases his talent when the Washington high sports ramp up again.
“Normally, I’ve been going to the Fargo qualifier and some of the other bigger camps. But this year has been pretty quiet,” said Gonzalez, who finished 34-4 as a junior. “Not doing anything in the off-season is a big change.”
With no clear vision, the WIAA has altered its playing schedule, delaying Season 2 sports (basketball, bowling, gymnastics, swim and dive and wrestling) to Feb. 1 with an abbreviated seven-week game schedule.
It’s a short window of opportunity for the Ellensburg senior who is the defending Central Washington Athletic Conference champion at 160 pounds, the 2A Region 4 champion, who wrestled for a state championship at the Mat Classic, finishing as the 2A runner-up.
“My goal is to display what a I can do to college coaches, because I really want to wrestle at the next level,” said Gonzalez. “It’s going to be a pretty tough year being only seven weeks. So, my main focus will be on performing well to make sure I have the best chance.”
His junior body of work was exceptional. Gonzalez was a finalist in every tournament except the Gut Check. He won 20 consecutive matches going into the 2A state tournament where he dropped a 7-2 decision to Weston Lyver (White River) in the 160-pound title bout. He lost in the championship of the Best of the West and dropped two matches at the Gut Check in his only losses during the regular season.
“The winning streak helped a lot in terms of confidence. The only times I really lost were at the big tournaments where the competition was really tough,” said Gonzalez, who has wrestled at the Mat Classic every year he’s been in high school. “So, winning consistently really helped my confidence.
“Wrestling is all about feeling good about yourself and putting in the work. It’s a part of who I am and my family has helped in a bunch of different ways, giving me the chance to chase the dream.”
He, fellow senior Christian Davis and his brother Fransisco Ayala all wrestle for the Victory Wrestling Club in Grandview. They have been able to get in some mat time because the people running the club operates under USA Wrestling return-to-mat guidelines and the coaching staff is responsible for adherence.
“I enjoy the process and all of the relationships I’ve made through wrestling,” he said. “There’s great people that you get to meet all the time, wrestlers and coaches.
“The respect ends when we step inside the circle, but outside the circle there’s a lot of good friendships.”
Under normal circumstances, by the time the schedule gets to February teams are ramping up for the postseason. But in the year of the pandemic, they won’t even be getting into the room until Feb. 1. It will take a week or two to get in shape and be prepared for the short season.
But, it’s better than nothing, he said.
“I would say the biggest thing right now is not being active,” Gonzalez said. “By this time I’d have 20-25 matches under my belt, coming off a busy summer with camps and tournaments.
“But everyone else is in the same boat. I just need to be ready to go when I do get my chance.”