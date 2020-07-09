For now, this seems to be the beginning of more delays or changes for high school athletics this upcoming school year.
The Washington Interscholastic Athletics Association in its Tuesday meeting decided to delay the fall season until Sept. 5 for football and Sept. 7 for all other athletics.
And to provide further information on Wednesday, the WIAA released another statement that the new starting dates allow contests to begin as early as Sept. 18.
The WIAA executive board is scheduled to meet July 21 to “review other options for fall sports should further delays become necessary, with an announcement to be made on July 22.”
“The executive board recognizes this recent action creates many questions, and it will work to provide answers on July 22,” Wednesday’s statement reads. “In the interim, we suggest schools avoid any rescheduling of games in Arbiter until a decision is made on how the delayed start impacts the fall season.”
The WIAA released it’s Return-to-Activity guidelines on June 22, partnering with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the WIAA sports medicine advisory committees, to how schools can return to athletics safely and which sports would be allowed to begin in which phase.
For Ellensburg, Kittitas and Cle Elum-Roslyn high schools, a good portion of their schedules are filled with schools from Yakima County and Benton County, both that have a dangerously high infection rate of COVID-19. Both counties are in a modified Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase plan.
For the lower risk sports to begin (individual running events, throwing events, individual swimming, golf, weightlifting, performance and non-competitive dance/drill with no stunting, and cross country running) counties need to be in Phase 3. For moderate risk sports to begin (basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, soccer, gymnastics, tennis, swimming relays, pole vault, high jump, long jump, bowling and 7 on 7 football), counties need to be in Phase 4.
Football, albeit, is labeled as a “high risk” sport along with wrestling and performance and competitive cheer and dance/drill that involves stunting. The high risk sports/activities were not given an exact timeline of return, but it would have to be in Phase 4 at the very least.
But with the current rate the country is at with coronavirus cases and two counties that are still in a modified Phase 1, Kittitas County high schools are preparing to overhaul their fall schedules.
The Central Washington Athletic Conference, now down to seven teams because of the WIAA’s reclassification, has four schools in the modified Phase 1 (East Valley, Selah, Grandview and Prosser).
But Ellensburg athletic director Cole Kanyer isn’t worried about filling games. The Big 9 also includes teams from Yakima County, which should free up the other school’s schedule.
The reconstructed Eastern Washington Athletic Conference, which features Kittitas, Cle Elum-Roslyn, Granger, White Swanm Highland, Goldendale, Walla Walla Valley Academy, Riverview, Tri Cities Prep, Warden, Dayton/Waitsburg and Columbia Burbank, also gives Ellensburg playing options at the 2B level. Four of those schools are in counties that in a modified Phase 1.
“We can certainly make some adaptations,” Kanyer said. “Whether it’s like a practice game and we do different drills and seven on seven’s and count it as a contest, or matchup up and play a quarter of football or something.”
Luke Olson: lolson@kvnews.com; on Twitter: @lukeolsonb