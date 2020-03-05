YAKIMA — No matter how tight the Ellensburg High School girls basketball team defense was or how often it put a hand in its opponent's face, it couldn’t seem to stifle those Lynden 3s.
And they came often Thursday morning at the Yakima SunDome in the 2A quarterfinals as No. 1 Lynden routed No. 2 Ellensburg 66-44.
“They’re a very good basketball team, one through 11,” EHS head coach Jeff Whitney said. “… When you shoot like that, he’s got those two kids that can just stroke it — I mean, from beyond NBA range. One of our best defenders had a hand in 25’s (Ruby VanderHaak) face I think three times — doesn’t even bother her.”
VanderHaak finished the contest with 18 points as 15 came from beyond the arc. It’s a big reason Lynden (25-1) was able to push its lead to 16 midway through the second quarter after she drained her fourth 3 of the first half with three coming in the second alone.
For the game, Lynden shot 54.5% from the 3 (12-of-22) while hitting 52.4% of its shots from the field (22-of-42).
Ellensburg (23-2), however, just came off a sterling 3-point shooting display versus Liberty (Issaquah) hitting 10-of-14. But on Thursday, the Bulldogs struggled, connecting on 3-of-17 and just 1-of-9 at the half.
Ellensburg never did find a flow on offense and shot 33.3% for the game (13-of-39). Lynden shut down the post and the Bulldogs couldn’t work the ball inside out as they like to.
Whitney thought with how often Ellensburg headed to the line, particularly in the second quarter, it would build rhythm off that. But the Bulldogs never did despite making 9-of-12 at the line in the second quarter with seven of those from freshman Rylee Leishman.
“I don’t feel like they ever gave us a chance to get into any rhythm,” Whitney said.
Ellensburg trailed 37-24 at halftime. Then to commence the third quarter, Lynden went on an 8-2 spurt with six coming from beyond the arc to give them a 19-point cushion. Ellensburg trimmed it to 14 after making 3-of-4 at the line along with freshman Oliva Anderson’s lone bucket, 45-31.
The Bulldogs were led by Leishman who notched 13 points while making 9-of-10 at the line. She came in early in the first quarter after sophomore Dylan Philip picked up two fouls and scored four of the opening eight points for EHS.
Philip finished with nine points along with three steals, but struggled from the 3 only making 1-of-9. She did, however, hit all four free throw attempts. Sophomore Kaelynn Smith scored 11 on 5-of-8 shooting.
Smith had a tough assignment with guarding VanderHaak but Whitney was proud of the effort.
“I thought Kaelynn played extremely well,” he said. “We had to stick her on (VanderHaak), she felt a little humbled but I said this kid can play. She battled on the board, she drove, she took some good shots.
“Her and Rylee, of our two guards, they came ready to play. And they did a good job. Our whole team played hard. … That was just a good team. Some days you just have to say that.”
And it was unfortunate the top two seeded teams in the tournament had to meet this early.
"It would have been nice if we could of met in the final," Whitney said. "But our goal, we talked (about) yesterday is, 'hey, this is the final for us to get to play them, and it gives us a good judge of where we're at — where we're truly at.' Because we've talked about the CWAC, East Valley's here but we don't see teams like Lynden and W.F. West. Those are two very good basketball teams."
Ellensburg will now play in the consolation bracket versus No. 6 Port Angeles at 9 a.m. Friday. A win would advance the Bulldogs to the fourth and sixth place game on Saturday.