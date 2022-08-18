...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 104.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Simcoe
Highlands, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In Oregon,
Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Kassidy Malcolm, left, and Kizzah Maltezo, right, have signed respective professional contracts with the Czech Republic's Kara Trutnov and Romania's CSM Alexandria after helping the Central Washington University women's basketball team to its most NCAA Division II-era wins, its first Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament championship and its first West Regional semifinal appearance in 2021-22.
COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS
Two of the brightest stars from Central Washington University's history-making women's basketball team will play in the professional ranks this fall.
Kassidy Malcolm and Kizzah Maltezo recently signed respective professional contracts with teams in Czech Republic and Romania after helping their Wildcats to their most NCAA Division II-era wins, their first Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament championship and their first West Regional semifinal appearance in 2021-22.
"I am incredibly happy for both Kassidy and Kizzah," Central women's basketball coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. "Their talent, leadership, mentalities and work ethics will serve them well in their next steps. I'm so proud of both of them. They had a tremendous positive impact on our program and I'm so excited to see the opportunities that continue to come forward as a result of their commitment, selflessness and hard work that they put in during their time as a Wildcat. I can't wait to follow their careers and the life experiences they both get to have alongside playing the game that they both love."
Malcolm, a 5-foot, 11-inch forward of Ellensburg, the GNAC Player of the Year, a first-team All-West Region selection and a 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year nominee, has signed with Kara Trutnov in the Czech Women's Basketball League's ZBL. Maltezo, 5-foot, 5-inch first-team All-GNAC guard of Honokaa, Hawaii, inked a pact with CSM Alexandria in the Liga Natională.
Malcolm averaged 17.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game as a redshirt senior, finished her Wildcat career as the sixth player in program history with 1,000 or more career points (1,279) and 500 or more career rebounds (756), and holds the fourth-highest total in both categories.
"I love nothing more than traveling and experiencing new places, so when the opportunity to play overseas presented itself, I knew I couldn't pass it up," Malcolm said. "To be able to travel and play basketball is truly a dream come true. I am so thankful and beyond excited for the opportunity to go play overseas in the Czech Republic."
Maltezo was the GNAC's best scorer at 18.8 points per game, setting Central records in single-season points (602), single-season three-point field goals made (92) and single-season three-point field goal attempts (267) as a redshirt senior after playing at Concordia University (Portland) from 2016 until its closing in spring 2020.
"I am so incredibly grateful for the opportunity to further my basketball career," Maltezo said. "This is something I have dreamed of ever since I was a little girl and I picked up a basketball. I also want to thank Randi and the coaching staff here at CWU because I would not be able to be chasing this lifelong dream of mine. Thank you so much to the athletic department here at Central who welcomed me with open arms the second I stepped onto campus and for supporting me as I continue my post-CWU journey. I am excited to play overseas starting in September."