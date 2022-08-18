Malcolm, Maltezo

Kassidy Malcolm, left, and Kizzah Maltezo, right, have signed respective professional contracts with the Czech Republic's Kara Trutnov and Romania's CSM Alexandria after helping the Central Washington University women's basketball team to its most NCAA Division II-era wins, its first Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament championship and its first West Regional semifinal appearance in 2021-22.

 COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

Two of the brightest stars from Central Washington University's history-making women's basketball team will play in the professional ranks this fall.

Kassidy Malcolm and Kizzah Maltezo recently signed respective professional contracts with teams in Czech Republic and Romania after helping their Wildcats to their most NCAA Division II-era wins, their first Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament championship and their first West Regional semifinal appearance in 2021-22.

