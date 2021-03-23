Save for the crowd and athletes wearing masks and social distancing, Friday night’s football game between Ellensburg High School and Grandview High School almost felt normal.
For the first time this season, and the last, the cheer team, marching band, and football team all shared the same stadium for the most authentic high school football experience to date during the shortened season.
In the 22-14 Bulldogs win, head coach Jeff Zenisek said it made all the difference.
“The atmosphere, finally, it was good to get back to high school sports,” he said. “The kids were all excited that we were able to get the tickets to them and get their families and the cheerleaders, and high school football all over again. It was awesome.
“It brought the atmosphere, it really did. That was awesome.”
Featuring the band in one of the end zones, EHS was able to honor its small senior class at the game and send it out with one last football game after Kittitas County entered Phase 3 of Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 reopening plan.
With as large as crowd as was allowed, a band (wearing masks and socially distanced), and cheerleaders rooting their team on, Friday night almost felt like a normal high school football game, just over one year into the COVID-19 pandemic.