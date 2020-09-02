Seattle Seahawks safety Marquise Blair runs through a drill Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, during an NFL football training camp in Renton, Wash. The Seattle Seahawks drafted Marquise Blair to be a hard-hitting safety. But right now, the Seahawks see Blair as their best option as a nickel cornerback. It's not an easy transition, but Pete Carroll and his staff have been impressed with what they've seen from Blair so far.