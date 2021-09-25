MASTER OF DEFENSE: Hamilton leads Wildcats into first-ever tilt with Angelo State By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Jake McNeal Author email Sep 25, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Donte Hamilton makes a tackle in a game versus Eastern Washington University earlier this season. Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donte Hamilton will earn his master’s degree in athletic administration one day, and right now he’s the Wildcats’ major defensive force.The 6-foot-3-inch, 215-pound graduate linebacker and Mukilteo native’s 21 tackles represent 11 percent of the Central Washington University football team’s stops through three games, with 4 1/2 for loss, two sacks and an interception in the Wildcats’ 2-1 overall start.“In the defense I’m the Mike linebacker, but I line up all over the field,” said Hamilton, who transferred to Central from Saddleback College (Mission Viejo, Calif.) of the Southern California Football Association as a sophomore when the Wildcats were thin at linebacker. “I like to think of myself as a jack of all trades: I used to play safety, so I like to chase the ball and tackle inside-out and fly around.” Hamilton is also this season’s honorary No. 44, a yearly award that honors “a defensive player that most exemplifies the standards of a Wildcat defender: Dedication, toughness, discipline and tenacity,” since defensive lineman Mitch Reffett became the first such honoree following the 2008 season.Hamilton begins the third quarter of his eight-quarter, two-year master’s program this week, and he’s one of Central’s three graduate defensemen with linemen Maxwell Nauer and Christian Penny. He’s also the Wildcats’ most inveterate linebacker above redshirt seniors Fred Feleti and Tevita Tuilimu.“I’m involved in all phases of the game,” Hamilton said. “Coverage, getting to blitz and making coverage and checks, and I like having all those responsibilities and that standard.”Hamilton earned his bachelor of arts in sport management, useful for careers in sports marketing, corporate partnerships and event coordination.“I always visualized myself being a high school football coach,” Hamilton said. “In high school it’s more development on and off field, so that’s where I’d be best-suited. I work well with kids that age and I’ve been through some things, and I want to set kids up for success without any setbacks.”His master’s focus produces athletic directors, general managers and media relations directors. “It’s definitely opening my eyes to things,” Hamilton said. “Budgeting I’m getting a lot of work at, and there’s a lot of leadership work, but more at an administrative level. It’s interesting to see coaching techniques, and it’s interesting to see all the different varieties of how and why they operate that way.”He got to know Simon Fraser University quarterback Justin Seiber as he picked one of the sophomore’s passes and deflected another in Central’s 36-14 Great Northwest Athletic Conference season-opening road win last weekend, and at 6 p.m. Saturday he and the Wildcats defense will face Angelo State University of the Lone Star Conference for the first time.Enter the Rams (2-1), fresh from a 35-17 home loss to new NCAA Division II No. 10 Midwestern State Sept. 18 and carried by sophomore running back Nathaniel Omayebu III (5-foot-11, 240), who rumbled for 170 yards on 18 carries a week ago, and junior CJ Odom (6-foot-1, 227), who turned 20 carries into 75 yards and a score.“I think they’re a really physical football team,” Hamilton said. “We’re going to have to tackle really well, fit gaps well and fit gaps physically. It’s our first home opener, so we’re looking to feed off that energy. It’s going to be a real physical football game, I can tell you that.”Saturday’s home game — Central’s first in 686 days since it annihilated Southwest Baptist of the Great Lakes Valley Conference 72-17 in 2019 — will be the first of five to broadcast on SWX channels 23.3 and 25.3 in Yakima and Tri-Cities, respectively, as well as on Charter Spectrum channel 183.Angelo State junior quarterback Zach Bronkhorst (6-foot-3, 208) completed 6 of 9 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown against Midwestern State, of which senior receiver Kellen Pachot (5-foot-11, 155) caught three for 88 receiving yards, and the Rams score 28 points per game and allow 26.For Central’s defense that allows 34 points while the offense scores 39, Jahleel Breland averages 10 tackles per game at cornerback and has broken up a pair of passes. Matt Wiltanen has made 17 tackles at safety.On offense, Rashaad Boddie rushes for an average of 166 yards in his pair of early appearances, and JJ Lemming throws for an average of 166 passing yards over three games for five touchdowns and two interceptions. Tony Archie is Lemming's lead receiver with an average of 64 yards in that span."It doesn't matter who's on the schedule, you're in the playoffs in Division II football week one," Wildcats coach Chris Fisk said. "It's going to be a bit of a throwback football game: All you fans who wanted to see 40 points, it's going to be tough." Comments Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championDeath notice: John D. 