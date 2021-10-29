Support Local Journalism


Haley Merbs and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School cross country teams are off to the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Championships, also known as the Class 1B/2B District 5 State Qualifier, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday at Big Cross in Pasco, the results of which were unavailable at press time.

Qualifying runners will compete at the WIAA Cross Country State Championships, where the Class 1B/2B meet is set for 10 a.m. Nov. 6 at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.

Merbs, a senior, led the Warriors in sixth in a personal-record 24 minutes, 31.70 seconds as Highland junior Niveah Martinez (22:56.80) won the third 5,000-meter EWAC meet Oct. 21 at Goldendale Golf Course, and Stella Scheibner (32:30.70) followed in 15th.

In the boys' race, Jaxon Hayes (18th, 20:58.50), Tukker Matteson Johnson (19th, 21:09.10), Mason Graff (33rd, 25:00.10) and Ripken Sherrill (35th, 28:41.40) all enjoyed personal bests as Tri-Cities Prep sophomore Ciaran St. Hilaire (17:31.40) led the pack.

Tri-Cities Prep won the girls' meet with 15 points and Goldendale (25) claimed the boys' run.

