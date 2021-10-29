Merbs, Cle Elum-Roslyn cross country enter Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Championships BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Haley Merbs and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School cross country teams are off to the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Championships, also known as the Class 1B/2B District 5 State Qualifier, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday at Big Cross in Pasco, the results of which were unavailable at press time.Qualifying runners will compete at the WIAA Cross Country State Championships, where the Class 1B/2B meet is set for 10 a.m. Nov. 6 at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.Merbs, a senior, led the Warriors in sixth in a personal-record 24 minutes, 31.70 seconds as Highland junior Niveah Martinez (22:56.80) won the third 5,000-meter EWAC meet Oct. 21 at Goldendale Golf Course, and Stella Scheibner (32:30.70) followed in 15th. In the boys' race, Jaxon Hayes (18th, 20:58.50), Tukker Matteson Johnson (19th, 21:09.10), Mason Graff (33rd, 25:00.10) and Ripken Sherrill (35th, 28:41.40) all enjoyed personal bests as Tri-Cities Prep sophomore Ciaran St. Hilaire (17:31.40) led the pack.Tri-Cities Prep won the girls' meet with 15 points and Goldendale (25) claimed the boys' run. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meet Cross Country Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Championships Sport Haley Merbs Class 1b Cle Elum-roslyn High School Qualifier Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareEllensburg Night Market offers a unique opportunity to shop this holiday season2021 timothy hay growing season mired by slew of complicationsLetter: Communism is alive and well in Washington stateDeath notice: Joshua Wesley NyeHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityOct. 25 blotter: Hanging things on trees in person's yardLetter: Traffic congestion at schools is the district's responsibilityDeath notice: Nancy L. SchneblyKulm, No. 20 Kittitas/Thorp football rally against 22nd-ranked Cle Elum-Roslyn on Senior Night Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter