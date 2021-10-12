Support Local Journalism


Haley Merbs and the Warriors are better all the time.

The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School senior set a 25-minute, 29.1-second personal record for 18th behind first-place Class 1A Naches Valley sophomore Brooke Miles (20:04.9) in the girls' 3-Mile District Course Race Saturday at the Class 1B, 2B and 1A Apple Ridge Run Invitational at the Apple Ridge Cross Country Course in Yakima.

Stella Scheibner (25th, 30:20.1) was also at her best in 30:20.1 in the same race, as were Jaxon Hayes (41st, 20:17), Mason Graff (66th, 24:59.8) and Ripken Sherrill (70th, 27:38.2) as Naches Valley junior Quinten Jones (16:34.7) finished first in the boys' 3-Mile District Course Race.

Next for the Warriors is their second Eastern Washington Athletic Conference meet against Goldendale, Granger, Highland, Mabton, Tri-Cities Prep and White Swan scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at Mabton High School.

