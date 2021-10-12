Merbs leads five personal-best Cle Elum-Roslyn cross country performances at Apple Ridge Run Invite BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 12, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Haley Merbs and the Warriors are better all the time.The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School senior set a 25-minute, 29.1-second personal record for 18th behind first-place Class 1A Naches Valley sophomore Brooke Miles (20:04.9) in the girls' 3-Mile District Course Race Saturday at the Class 1B, 2B and 1A Apple Ridge Run Invitational at the Apple Ridge Cross Country Course in Yakima. Stella Scheibner (25th, 30:20.1) was also at her best in 30:20.1 in the same race, as were Jaxon Hayes (41st, 20:17), Mason Graff (66th, 24:59.8) and Ripken Sherrill (70th, 27:38.2) as Naches Valley junior Quinten Jones (16:34.7) finished first in the boys' 3-Mile District Course Race.Next for the Warriors is their second Eastern Washington Athletic Conference meet against Goldendale, Granger, Highland, Mabton, Tri-Cities Prep and White Swan scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at Mabton High School. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cross Country Haley Merbs Cle Elum-roslyn High School Sport School Race Warrior Graff Mabton High School Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter