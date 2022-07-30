Support Local Journalism


Let there be light after sunset at Ellensburg’s Rotary Youth Fields.

Don Schaake Field, Matthews Field, The Palace Cafe Field and Bob Knudsen Field will, as have the Central Washington University Recreation Sports Complex and Ellensburg High School before them, install Musco lights in a project that, per City of Ellensburg Parks & Recreation director Brad Case, can begin as soon as Aug. 15 to be ready in the fall.

