...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures
approaching 110 to 115. Very warm overnight lows in the upper
60s to lower 70s.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Each of Ellensburg’s four Rotary Youth Fields will have Musco light poles in its left and right outfield corners and between its and its neighbors’ dugouts upon completion of a City of Ellensburg project to begin as early as August 15.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Let there be light after sunset at Ellensburg’s Rotary Youth Fields.
Don Schaake Field, Matthews Field, The Palace Cafe Field and Bob Knudsen Field will, as have the Central Washington University Recreation Sports Complex and Ellensburg High School before them, install Musco lights in a project that, per City of Ellensburg Parks & Recreation director Brad Case, can begin as soon as Aug. 15 to be ready in the fall.
Twelve light poles, one in each left and right outfield corner and between dugouts on the complex’s four walkways, are on order, and it becomes a matter of bringing in materials to install infrastructure and conduits. Musco lights are controllable with a phone app, and remote Control-Link maintenance is a call away.
“We’re excited about the project because of what it accomplishes,” Case said. “No. 1, it helps local leagues with longer periods of games they can play, and parents will have more time to get there after work in the evening.”
Women’s fastpitch softball has had to work around other sports’ schedules until now, and games after 6 p.m. will attract larger local and regional tournaments as kids play in prime time.
“There’s something special about playing under the lights,” said Case, who has watched his daughter, Lily, of the Ellensburg High School Class of 2022, in evening softball action. “It’s a fun atmosphere, and there’s something to be said about walking away from the park with the lights on. It’s hard to describe unless you’ve experienced it.”
The city of Ellensburg awarded the bid to Titan Electrical, LLC of Yakima in the amount of $336,304.50, according to the City Council’s July 18 agenda report, and approved the necessary budget adjustments after receiving six bids for minor change, record drawings, mobilization, furnishing and installing power distribution and lighting systems.
“It seemed like this spring there was inclement weather with rain the night before or during the day, and with field lights you can push later into the evening without such a tight schedule,” Case said. “There used to be a specific season for baseball and softball where you’d play in March and April and put it away until July, and the challenge we have out at Rotary Park is a capacity issue as soccer goes on at the same time. Fall is the best time of year for athletics because it isn’t 105 like in the summer, and the fields are used pretty heavily through July.”
The City Council authorized the purchase of Musco lights in the amount of $398,029 in a Sourcewell interlocal purchasing agreement in its November 2020 meeting, the project uses the Park Acquisition and Development Fund that as of May 31 had a balance of $988,682, and the majority of the lights’ funding comes from a $230,000 2018 Kittitas Sales and Use Tax program grant.