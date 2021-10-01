Najar, Cle Elum-Roslyn football high-step past Granger on Homecoming By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 1, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cle Elum-Roslyn junior quarterback Cash Najar runs for a touchdown against Granger Friday in Cle Elum. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cash Najar and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School football team could do little wrong in their Homecoming Eastern Washington Athletic Conference season opener Friday.The six-foot, 165-pound junior quarterback ran for a pair of touchdowns, threw for a score and returned an interception into Granger territory in a 34-6 win at Chuck Allen Field in Cle Elum.The Warriors (2-3 overall, 1-0 EWAC) scored their highest points of the season against the Spartans (1-3, 0-1) and tied their fewest points allowed. Cole Singer took a pass from Najar 26 yards down the right seam to the house with 3:04 left in the first quarter, and Joe Ratkoviak split the uprights with the point-after for a 7-0 lead.Singer returned a Granger punt to the Cle Elum-Roslyn 45-yard line, Gage Ellison brought a catch up the middle to the Spartan 39, Jake Becht ran five yards to paydirt and, after a botched snap doomed the point-after kick, the Warriors jumped out 13-0 with 6:57 to halftime. Granger fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Cle Elum-Roslyn scooped the loose ball at the Spartan 20, Najar darted 20 yards up the right numbers for six, Ratkoviak knocked in the extra point and the Warriors led 20-0 with 6:02 to intermission.Granger answered when 5-foot-11-inch senior tight end AJ Cardenas got his hands on a deflected pass in the end zone with five seconds left to the break, but Cle Elum-Roslyn stuffed senior halfback Lionel Castro’s two-point run off left tackle and led 20-6.Mason Hilberg returned the opening third-quarter kickoff to the Spartan 43 and finished the drive with a 16-yard run at 9:33 as he and Ratkoviak put the Warriors up 27-6 through three.Najar ran free again, this time for a two-yard score with 11:57 left in the evening, Ratkoviak made good on the extra-point attempt, and Najar put a finishing touch on the festivities by picking Castro’s pass down the left seam and bringing it back to the Granger 21 at 9:42.Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn is an EWAC game scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 8 in Goldendale. 