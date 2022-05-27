Kittitas Secondary’s Nate Phillips and Reyse Phillips and Cle Elum-Roslyn High School’s Zoi Romig are the best in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Softball Conference West.
Nate Phillips is the Coach of the Year as his daughter, Coyotes sophomore pitcher/shortstop Reyse Phillips, shares the Most Valuable Player spotlight with Warriors junior shortstop/pitcher Zoi Romig, and Granger won the Sportsmanship award.
“It is pretty surreal to have my daughter as a co-MVP, and especially sharing that award with Zoi from Cle Elum, who is a great competitor and player,” said Nate Phillips, whose side (19-4 overall, 7-1 West) split the West title with the Warriors (12-11, 7-1) and qualified second for Class 2B state out of the EWAC with a 14-5 average scoring differential. “She works hard at what she does and it shows when she plays.”
Romig batted .492 with a .613 on-base percentage and 40 RBI as Cle Elum-Roslyn outran rivals by a 12-10 margin per outing and reached the EWAC consolation semifinals.
“This award is well deserved, especially when we talk about the whole athlete, not just the contributions Zoi made defensively and offensively,” Warriors coach Cheryl Singer said. “Zoi is the leader of the team: She shows up early to help set up every day, she stays late to work on the field, keeps gear organized, and she puts the team before everything! I was very proud to nominate her.”
On the first team with Reyse Phillips and Zomig are senior shortstop/third baseman/outfielder Hannah Moore, freshmen Elysa Nash (a pitcher/third/baseman/shortstop) and Rillee Huber (a second baseman/outfielder), and Cle Elum-Roslyn junior pitcher/shortstop Rachael Bator and Singer’s daughter, sophomore center fielder/catcher Ella Singer.
“Coaching my own daughter has been a great experience for the most part,” Cheryl Singer said. “It's something I have been looking forward to for many years now. Of course, it has its ups and downs: We have had to learn about each other in different ways, and we have both had to remember that we are coach and player when we step on the field. Where that has its challenges, it has also been a pretty natural transition for the two us.”
Ella Singer finished with a .552 batting average, a .658 on-base percentage, 39 stolen bases and 23 RBI, and Bator batted .410.
“It's only natural to have higher expectations for your own child as a parent, which I can definitely be harder on her at times, and sometimes have to put myself in check from time to time,” Cheryl Singer. “Fortunately, we have a pretty strong relationship where we can talk about those things and she can handle the extra pressure and ultimately understands that ‘coach’ is pushing her to be at her best, not mom. It has been a fun journey so far for the two of us, where the good things, the success and triumphs far outweigh any differences we have had. It's pretty special to be on the field together when we meet goals and get to share success as coach /player, mother/daughter and Lady Warriors.”
In second-team esteem are Coyotes junior catcher/third baseman/outfielder Shakina Miller and eighth-grade first baseman Carli Gay, and Cle Elum-Roslyn senior second baseman Katie Wait and freshman catcher Zaili Romig.
“To have four first-teamers and two second-team members is a reflection of the work they put in and the season they have,” Nate Phillips said.