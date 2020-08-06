After cancellation after cancellation with 11 of the 23 NCAA Division II conferences deciding to not participate in the fall season, the Division II presidents council nixed the fall championships on Wednesday “due to the operational, logistical and financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic” the statement reads. This comes hours after Division III canceled its fall championships.
The NCAA presidents council also decided to not postpone fall championships to the spring — which many conferences hoped — as they felt it wasn’t feasible “while prioritizing the health and well-being of student-athletes.”
“After reviewing and discussing the Board of Governors’ directives, the Division II presidents council made the difficult decision that holding fall championships in any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option for Division II,” said Sandra Jordan, chancellor of South Carolina Aiken and chair of the council. “This decision was discussed very thoroughly, and I assure you, it was not made lightly. It is important to note that fall student-athletes will be given eligibility-related flexibility to allow them championship opportunities in the future. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on providing the best championships experience for our winter and spring student-athletes who were not afforded those opportunities at the beginning of this pandemic.”
On July 22, the Division II Administrative Committee approved waivers to allow Division II student-athletes to retain the use of a season of competition if their team completes 50% or less of the sport’s Bylaw 17 maximum contests/dates of competition for the 2020-21 academic year. And if institutions cancel the sports season entirely, student-athletes will receive an extension of their 10 semesters/15 quarters of eligibility.
Even with no fall championships for the 2020-21 school year, conferences can still choose to participate in part or all of their regular season in the fall if they follow the requirements set forth by the Board of Governors.