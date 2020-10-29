During the brisk, early mornings at Ellensburg Golf Club, co-owner Frank Crimp isn’t always the first one to arrive at the course.
Instead of customers greeting Crimp, it's Tess, an older black Shepherd mix, waiting in the parking lot for the day at the course to ensue.
“I drive in the parking lot and she’s there nearly every morning this past year and a half,” Crimp said.
Tess, who lives off the No. 2 fairway, has been a steadfast visitor at Ellensburg Golf Club, but she isn’t the only furry friend strolling around the clubhouse.
Ellensburg Golf Club has been dog-friendly since Crimp and his brother, Keith, purchased the course property in 1985. Frank’s trip to Scotland at renowned St. Andrews Golf Course before the brothers purchased Ellensburg Golf Club offered a unique perspective.
“I was at St. Andrews Golf Course in Scotland and they closed their course on Sundays so people can walk on the golf course and it’s pretty standard throughout Scotland that people will take a walk on the golf course and they’ll walk their dogs and they’re really good about picking up after the dog,” Frank said. “It just makes more for a friendly atmosphere.”
While Frank isn’t closing doors on Sundays, dogs are always welcome to tag along with the players, given that they’re well-behaved and owners pick up any droppings. Normally, dogs or any type of pets aren’t permitted at golf courses.
But Ellensburg Golf Club is one of those exceptions.
“None at all, very little,” regular golfer Bobby Quiring said, referring to courses that allow dogs. He brings his 4-year old Cockapoo, Mary, to Ellensburg Golf Club often.
At times, Frank said it can become overcrowded with dogs on long, summer days, which he wants to keep at a minimum. But generally, the dogs yield nothing more than positive energy, welcoming pets and an occasional treat.
“It probably doesn’t help that I give them a piece of sandwich meat once a day,” said Frank, who on occasion will bring his two dogs, Jerry and Coco, to the golf course. “Certainly not enough to make them survive on. They love people and they love being around human beings.”
But, like Tess, it’s the neighborhood dogs who enjoy lounging around the clubhouse throughout the day.
Making his first appearance in 2020 was Hank, the 8-year old English Bulldog who lives across the street from the parking lot. He leisurely sauntered around the clubhouse Tuesday evening and followed Keith around and into the restaurant, imploring for a few bites of food.
Hank was always elated to see golfers pass through, and socialized around the putting green so he could capture a few golf balls to chew on.
According to Frank, Hank used to make his presence during Ellensburg High School “Bulldog” golf matches. His heavy breathing would intimidate the opposition, but it wasn't on purpose.
“It was kind of cute that he would show up,” Frank said. “He’s a really nice dog.”
Frank and Keith have always strived for a family-friendly environment at Ellensburg Golf Club. And after 35 years, it's what's made the 9-hole track off of South Thorp Highway so successful.
Allowing friendly behaved dogs is another amenity.
"Little dogs will ride in the cart with their owner and it's better than keeping that home or in the car," Frank said. "Part of the reason for this whole thing, our family has been dog lovers forever."