Don Callahan’s legacy lives at Ellensburg Golf Club where he played for nearly 60 years.

Friends and family of Callahan, who was born Aug. 28, 1934, in Ellensburg and passed away peacefully June 8 in Bellingham, joined relatives of Jerry Rossow (1936-2009), Jackie Rossow (1934-2017), Dick Rossow (1934-2020) — Don’s best buddy whose name his is next to — Gary Ekiss (1950-2015), Troy McNeight (1962-2019) and Robert “Bogey Bob” Richey (1951-2018) for the unveiling of the new Ellensburg Golf Club memorial wall and bench Wednesday beneath the American flag pole at the 354-yard first hole.

