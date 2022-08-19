Friends and family of Jerry Rossow, Jackie Rossow, Dick Rossow, Gary Ekiss, Troy McNeight, Robert “Bogey Bob” Richey and Don Callahan celebrated the unveiling of the Ellensburg Golf Club memorial wall and bench Wednesday at the first hole.
From left, Scott Callahan, Brent Callahan, Cari Callahan and Sawyer Duzenski commemorate the Ellensburg Golf Club memorial wall, unveiled with a new bench in honor of the late Don Callahan, Wednesday at the first hole.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Don Callahan’s legacy lives at Ellensburg Golf Club where he played for nearly 60 years.
Friends and family of Callahan, who was born Aug. 28, 1934, in Ellensburg and passed away peacefully June 8 in Bellingham, joined relatives of Jerry Rossow (1936-2009), Jackie Rossow (1934-2017), Dick Rossow (1934-2020) — Don’s best buddy whose name his is next to — Gary Ekiss (1950-2015), Troy McNeight (1962-2019) and Robert “Bogey Bob” Richey (1951-2018) for the unveiling of the new Ellensburg Golf Club memorial wall and bench Wednesday beneath the American flag pole at the 354-yard first hole.
“The flag pole was over here, originally, and it was getting gobbled up by the tree, and one day I came out here and we yarded the flag pole out and took it home and we gave it a new paint job,” said Don’s son, Brent, present with his brother Scott, sister Cari and mother Jan, before the reveal. “I bought a solar-powered light for the top, so hopefully at nighttime when you come out here the light will be shining down on them.”
The bench, created with donations and volunteer help, honors Don’s life beneath his plaque with his favorite saying, “Try to retire when you’re young.” The names already there — Don’s dear friend, a teacher and a wrestling coach Clay Evans (1933-1999), Hertha Bauman (1937-2002) and Don “Porky” Bauman (1933-2011) — joined the new ones on the wall with space for future honorees.
“Thank you to all of the contributors who helped make this memorial wall not only a possibility but a reality,” reads a dedication to Frank and Keith Crimp, Ellensburg Cement Products, Architectural Concrete, Gwen Callahan, Terry and Barb Rossow, the Wednesday Men’s Golf Club, B.C. and Wild Jo Design Company in the lower right of the monument.
“We’re very appreciative of what the Callahan family is doing,” said Frank Crimp, who owns Ellensburg Golf Club, his family’s business, with his twin brother, Keith, and serves as the course’s pro. “Over the last 20 years the bench had become worn and decayed, and we couldn’t be happier. I’m glad to see it happen, and thanks to Brent Callahan for spearheading it. We always liked having Don as a member.”
Don, per his obituary published June 19 in the Bellingham Herald, started college at Washington State University in 1953 and joined the United States Army the next year where he trained in vocational mechanics stateside before being stationed in peace-time France. He returned to Ellensburg and married Jan in 1959, where they raised Scott, Brent and Cari and made family trips to their cabin on Cle Elum Lake. He was remarried to Gwen Leece Springer on Bainbridge Island in 1989 and, over the next 32 years, his family grew from five kids to 26 in-laws, grandkids and great-grandkids.
“He was a good friend of the Rossows and I was a friend of the Rossows, and we just graduated that way,” said Forrey Eastham, who called Don the best trouble golfer he’s ever seen. “Even when he moved away, we still got together and went different places around the state and into Oregon.”
Callahan worked most of his life in meat packing where began as a truck driver and retired the first time as president of Superior Farms, Inc. He established export markets for sheep skins in 13 countries later in life and, as a passionate traveler, welcomed the challenge.
“These guys on this wall brought us out here to play golf, and that’s how we learned the love of the game, too,” Brent Callahan said. “I remember coming out here and he’d just hand me a 7-iron and just start whacking away.”
Don, a food and wine connoisseur, took RV trips and visited every state, province and country in North America with Gwen after his second retirement, and they ended up seeing South Africa as well.
“To all the guys and all the things they taught us, good and bad,” said Terry Rossow, Dick’s son, in his toast with Four Roses Bourbon. “Wish you were here.”