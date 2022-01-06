New home game dates for Central Washington women's, men's basketball By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Jake McNeal Author email Jan 6, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. The Wildcat basketball women and men know when their postponed home games at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg will be now that Great Northwest Athletic Conference COVID-19 and winter weather concerns are addressed.Kizzah Maltezo, Samantha Bowman and Kassidy Malcolm — the GNAC's top, third and fifth-leading scorers at 19, 18 and 17 respective points per game — can help the Central women (8-4 overall, 1-2 and eighth in the conference) spring up in the standings against visiting Alaska Anchorage (8-1, 1-0, second to 10-0, 2-0 Western Washington) at 2 p.m. Monday instead of Jan. 6.In the meantime, however, the Wildcats will strive to beat freshman guard Pearle Green (seventh in conference scoring at 14 points per) and Alaska Fairbanks (10th at 1-6, 0-2) for the eighth time in as many recent tries and improve to 27-10 against them since 2003 at 4 p.m. Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion. Nanooks freshman guard Paola Perez-Mendoza leads the GNAC with three steals per contest, and Green ties Anchorage senior forward Tennae Voliva for second with an average of two.Central, a winner of three in a row off to its best start since it opened 9-3, 4-1 and reached the conference tournament semifinals in 2019-20, leads the GNAC in 3-pointers per game (9) and ties Montana State Billings for the lead in free throw percentage (75.3) this time around.Bowman is the conference's best rebounder (16 per contest) and shot blocker (3 per), Malcolm is the GNAC shooting leader beyond the arc at 45.6 percent, and Maltezo ties Green with an average of three triples per outing as the Wildcats outpace opponents 72-66 per contest and Fairbanks comes up short at 60-73.For the Central men (third in the conference at 8-2, 2-1), Xavier Smith — the GNAC's No. 3 scorer with 17 points per game to Alaska Fairbanks senior guard Shadeed Shabazz (19) and Seattle Pacific senior guard Divant'e Moffitt (18) — leads the Wildcats into a home tilt with 7-foot senior forward Julian Roche (ninth in GNAC scoring at 15 points per outing) and Simon Fraser (second at 6-3, 1-0) at 4 p.m. Jan. 25, rescheduled from Jan. 1. Daniel Hornbuckle (a junior guard 10th in conference scoring at 15 points per contest) and Western Washington (first at 3-7, 2-0) will come to town for a 7 p.m. contest Feb. 8, originally set for Dec. 30.Between now and then, Central, a winner of four in a row, can beat Northwest Nazarene (3-5, 1-2, ninth in the GNAC) for the second time in a week after beating them 89-76 New Year's Day in Nampa, Idaho, and improve to 29-14 against the Nighthawks since 2002 at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion.Northwest Nazarene redshirt sophomore forward Gabriel Murphy leads the conference in rebounding (11 per game) and blocked shots (two per contest) while the Wildcats' David Thompson is the eighth-leading scorer (15 points per outing) and Isaiah Banks ties Western Washington freshman guard Kai Johnson for the GNAC's best assist-to-turnover ratio (7).Central scores 82 points to 74 allowed with a GNAC-low opponent 3-point percentage (29.8) while the Nighthawks pull down the most offensive rebounds (14 per game) but are outscored 72-75.The Wildcats are the best they've been through 10 games since they started 8-2, 3-2 and made the first round of the GNAC Tournament in 2015-16.Fans with tickets to rescheduled games, all of which air at the CWU Athletics YouTube page, will be able to use them at the new dates and times. For further ticket-related questions, please contact Central Washington University Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs Josh Wetzler at josh.wetzler@cwu.edu or 509-963-3290.The Department of Athletics, as well as the men's and women's basketball programs, will continue to follow local and regional health authorities' recommendations. 